UVA Baseball Hall of Fame Induction, 2015 National Championship Reunion Set for Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Head Coach Brian O’Connor and the Virginia baseball program will induct two former players – Andrew Carraway (2006-09) and Kenny Towns (2012-15) into the Baseball Hall of Fame in a private ceremony on Saturday (Jan. 18).

The ceremony will also double as the 10-year reunion celebration for the 2015 National Championship team.

Established in the summer of 2017, the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame has recognized 43 former student-athletes and coaches that span the 135 years of baseball at the University. Hall of Fame plaques are on permanent display at Disharoon Park on the right field line concourse.

To be considered for hall of fame induction, former student-athletes need to be five years removed from exhaustion of college eligibility. Players and coaches are selected based on accolades earned as a player or coach while at Virginia, distinguishing careers in amateur or professional baseball and/or significant contributions through work or service made to the university.

“This is always one of the best nights on our team’s calendar,” O’Connor said. “Saturday is extra special as we not only get to celebrate Kenny and Andrew but get to honor our national championship team. We’ve been fortunate to get to Omaha seven times now and recognizing these former players that are part of this program’s foundation will always be paramount.

“Kenny was a pivotal member of the 2015 team and helped our program reach unparalleled postseason success. I’m happy he’ll get to be honored with many of his 2015 teammates in attendance. Andrew helped pave the road for that success as he co-captained our first College World Series team in 2009. We are fortunate to have had these two men in our program and are excited to celebrate their achievements.”

2025 VIRGINIA BASEBALL HALL OF FAME

RHP – Andrew Carraway (2006-09)

Two-time ESPN The Magazine Academic All-District Baseball honoree (2008-09)

Three-time ACC All-Academic Team honoree (2006-08)

Four-time ACC Academic Honor Roll honoree (2006-09)

Recipient of the ACC’s Weaver-James-Corrigan Honorary Award (2009)

Went 20-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 238 career strikeouts in four seasons at UVA

Finished career fourth all-time in career appearances (74) and winning pct. (.800), seventh all-time in career strikeouts (238).

Lived on the Lawn during the 2008-09 academic year.

2009 co-captain and instrumental leader on the first UVA Baseball Team to reach the College World Series.

Earned win in first-ever Virginia Baseball College World Series victory against Cal State Fullerton.

Drafted in the 12th round (353rd overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2009 MLB Draft.

3B – Kenny Towns (2012-15)