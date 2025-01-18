Cavaliers Hit the Road to Take on No. 21 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-7, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel to No. 21 NC State (13-4, 5-1 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 19). Tipoff from Reynolds Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on The CW.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-556 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with NC State for the 85th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 41-43 in the all-time series with NC State. The Wolfpack have taken each of the last two meetings in the 2023-24 season.
- Virginia’s last win over NC State was a 71-59 victory at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 12, 2023.
- UVA’s last road win over the Wolfpack was a 73-63 triumph on Jan. 4, 2018.
- The Cavaliers have logged seven upset victories against NC State when ranked lower than the Wolfpack at the time of meeting.
- The Cavaliers were unranked in three of those matchups.
Heating Up in 2025
- The Cavaliers have been playing their best basketball of the season in the new year as winners in three of their last four games.
- UVA opened the new year with a 69-46 win over Wake Forest.
- The Cavaliers made it back-to-back conference wins with a road victory over Clemson. Kymora Johnson shined with a season-high 28 points to go with six assists.
- In a home contest with No. 14 Duke, Virginia led for 30:55 of the game, but could not withstand a late Blue Devil run.
- UVA rebounded quickly with a 73-65 road win over Virginia Tech powered by a dominant third quarter in which the Cavaliers outscored the Hokies 27-12. Latasha Lattimore recorded a season-high 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
Last Time Out
- UVA won its third game out of its last four with a 73-65 win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
- Latasha Lattimore had a career night with a season-high 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Kymora Johnson went for 16 points and 3 rebounds.
- After ending the first half tied at 35 each, the Cavaliers dominated the third quarter outscoring the Hokies 27-12 to take a strangle hold on the game.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Jan. 21) when they host to No. 17 Georgia Tech.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).