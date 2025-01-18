Cavaliers Hit the Road to Take on No. 21 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-7, 3-3 ACC) is set to travel to No. 21 NC State (13-4, 5-1 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 19). Tipoff from Reynolds Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on The CW.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Jan. 19) when the team travels to NC State (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at 2 p.m. on The CW.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-556 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with NC State for the 85th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 41-43 in the all-time series with NC State. The Wolfpack have taken each of the last two meetings in the 2023-24 season.

Virginia’s last win over NC State was a 71-59 victory at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 12, 2023.

UVA’s last road win over the Wolfpack was a 73-63 triumph on Jan. 4, 2018.

The Cavaliers have logged seven upset victories against NC State when ranked lower than the Wolfpack at the time of meeting.

The Cavaliers were unranked in three of those matchups.

Heating Up in 2025

The Cavaliers have been playing their best basketball of the season in the new year as winners in three of their last four games.

UVA opened the new year with a 69-46 win over Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers made it back-to-back conference wins with a road victory over Clemson. Kymora Johnson shined with a season-high 28 points to go with six assists.

In a home contest with No. 14 Duke, Virginia led for 30:55 of the game, but could not withstand a late Blue Devil run.

UVA rebounded quickly with a 73-65 road win over Virginia Tech powered by a dominant third quarter in which the Cavaliers outscored the Hokies 27-12. Latasha Lattimore recorded a season-high 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Last Time Out

UVA won its third game out of its last four with a 73-65 win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Latasha Lattimore had a career night with a season-high 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Kymora Johnson went for 16 points and 3 rebounds.

After ending the first half tied at 35 each, the Cavaliers dominated the third quarter outscoring the Hokies 27-12 to take a strangle hold on the game.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon