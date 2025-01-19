Cavaliers Fall to No. 21 NC State in Final Seconds

RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite a highly efficient shooting performance and Latasha Lattimore’s second-consecutive 20-point game, the Cavaliers could not overcome a late deficit against No. 21 NC State (14-4, 6-1 ACC). Virginia (11-8, 3-4 ACC) suffered a 73-68 loss to the Wolfpack in a contest that came down to the final seconds on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 19) in front of a sellout crowd at Reynolds Coliseum.

Lattimore (21 pts, 6-12 FG, 9 reb, 2 blk) and Kymora Johnson (19 pts, 8-15 FG, 5 reb, 4 stl) led the Cavalier offense while Paris Clark (12 pts, 6-9 FG, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl) filled up every category on the stat sheet. Olivia McGhee (9 pts, 3-6 3PT, 6 reb) provided a nice lift as well.

The Cavaliers combined to shoot 53 percent (26-49) from the floor including 47 percent (10-21) from 3-point range while holding the Wolfpack to 37-percent (26-70) overall and 27 percent from three (6-22). However, the Wolfpack netted 23 points off Virginia turnovers and converted 15 attempts at the free-throw line to tip the scales in its favor.

How It Happened

Neither team led by more than three points in a back-and-forth first quarter. The Cavaliers were efficient on the offensive end shooting at a 46-percent clip (7-15) with all 15 Virginia points coming from Clark (8) and Lattimore (7). Virginia trailed by just one [16-15] going into the first quarter break.

In the second, the Cavaliers pushed their lead to as many as five [33-28] courtesy of back-to-back 3-pointers from Johnson and Breona Hurd. NC State ended the period on a 6-0 run to cut the Virginia lead to just one at the half [35-34]. Clark led UVA through the first two quarters with 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Johnson netted the first two baskets of the second half, but the Wolfpack responded with an 8-0 run to take a three-point lead [39-42]. Johnson poured in nine of her 19 points in the quarter as the Cavaliers converted on 60-percent (6-10) of their attempts including 3-of-4 from three. Virginia entered the fourth trailing by a pair [52-54].

The Cavaliers took a late lead [68-67] after a pair of Lattimore free throws with under two minutes to play. Down three points [71-68] with eight seconds to go, Virginia had a chance to tie but was intercepted on the inbound pass as NC State secured the victory.

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Lattimore (21), Johnson (19), Clark (12)

Virginia shot 53 percent (26-49) marking the third time this season the team has shot 50 percent or better. The Cavaliers are 2-1 in those games.

The UVA defense held NC State to just 37 percent (26-70) from the floor. Virginia falls to 9-2 when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

Virginia shot over 47 percent (10-21) from 3-point range, its best mark of the season.

UVA has hit 10+ three-pointers in four games this season and falls to 3-1 in those games.

The Cavaliers committed 18 turnovers to NC State’s seven

Virginia was outscored 12-2 in second-chance opportunities

The Cavaliers blocked 8+ shots for the fifth time this season

Edessa Noyan matched a career high with four blocks

UVA was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. NC State went 15-16 from the stripe.

Virginia suffers just its third loss of the season when scoring 60+ points

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday (Jan. 23) when they host No. 17 Georgia Tech. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).