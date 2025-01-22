Baseball’s Meet The Team Event Slated for Sunday Feb. 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On Sunday, Feb. 2, the Virginia baseball team will host a meet the team event in the main lobby of John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees have the opportunity for autographs, pictures and a chance to pick up a 2025 poster.

Coming off a third Men’s College World Series appearance in four years, the 2025 Virginia squad is headlined by a quintet of preseason All-Americans and is slated to enter the campaign ranked in the Top 5 nationally.

CAV PASS

The Cav Pass guarantees access to all 30 Virginia baseball home games for just $99. Fans will be able to redeem Cav Pass tickets for general admission seating, with the opportunity to select right field, baseline or infield seats based on availability for each game.

A pick-your-own seat map will be available upon redemption. Tickets can only be exchanged online through your ticketing account starting 48 hours prior to each game up until first pitch. Tickets will be mobile delivery once Cav Pass is redeemed. Tickets may not be resold or transferred.

GENERAL ADMISSION SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025 season are now on-sale. General admission tickets are $85 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821. Reserved season tickets are sold out.

Season ticket members will receive priority access to tickets for any potential postseason games hosted at Disharoon Park.

UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office.

For field-level tickets part of the Jim Rutrough Club Lounge along the right field line, please contact the Virginia Athletic Foundation at (434) 982-5555.