Virginia Returns to JPJ to Host No. 18 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-8, 3-4 ACC) is set to return to John Paul Jones Arena (16-3, 4-3 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 23). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 23) when the team hosts No. 18 Georgia Tech (16-3, 4-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-557 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Georgia Tech for the 79th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 59-19 in the all-time series with Georgia Tech. UVA fell to the Yellow Jackets on the road by a score of 63-60 in the only meeting between the teams last season.
- The Cavaliers are 1-1 against Georgia Tech under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton including a 69-63 win in her first season at the helm.
- Virginia is 29-3 against the Yellow Jackets when playing on its home court.
Heating Up in 2025
- The Cavaliers have been playing their best basketball of the season in the new year as winners in three of their last five games.
- UVA opened the new year with a 69-46 win over Wake Forest.
- The Cavaliers made it back-to-back conference wins with a road victory over Clemson. Kymora Johnson shined with a season-high 28 points to go with six assists.
- In a home contest with No. 14 Duke, Virginia led for 30:55 of the game, but could not withstand a late Blue Devil run.
- UVA rebounded quickly with a 73-65 road win over Virginia Tech powered by a dominant third quarter in which the Cavaliers outscored the Hokies 27-12. Latasha Lattimore recorded a season-high 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers fell 73-68 to No. 21 NC State in a game that came down to the wire despite a highly-efficient night on the offensive end.
- Latasha Lattimore (21 pts, 6-12 FG, 9 reb, 2 blk), and Kymora Johnson (19 pts, 8-15 FG, 5 reb, 4 stl) led the Cavalier offense while Paris Clark (12 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl) turned in one of her best performances of the season on the stat sheet.
- The Cavaliers combined to shoot 53-percent (26-49) from the floor including 47-percent (10-21) from three. They held the Wolfpack to 37-percent (26-70) from the field.
- NC State netted 23 points off Virginia turnovers and converted 15 attempts at the free throw line (15-16) compared to Virginia’s six (6-6).
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Jan. 26) when they host Louisville.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).