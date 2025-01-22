Virginia Returns to JPJ to Host No. 18 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-8, 3-4 ACC) is set to return to John Paul Jones Arena (16-3, 4-3 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 23). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 23) when the team hosts No. 18 Georgia Tech (16-3, 4-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-557 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Georgia Tech for the 79th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 59-19 in the all-time series with Georgia Tech. UVA fell to the Yellow Jackets on the road by a score of 63-60 in the only meeting between the teams last season.

The Cavaliers are 1-1 against Georgia Tech under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton including a 69-63 win in her first season at the helm.

Virginia is 29-3 against the Yellow Jackets when playing on its home court.

Heating Up in 2025

The Cavaliers have been playing their best basketball of the season in the new year as winners in three of their last five games.

UVA opened the new year with a 69-46 win over Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers made it back-to-back conference wins with a road victory over Clemson. Kymora Johnson shined with a season-high 28 points to go with six assists.

In a home contest with No. 14 Duke, Virginia led for 30:55 of the game, but could not withstand a late Blue Devil run.

UVA rebounded quickly with a 73-65 road win over Virginia Tech powered by a dominant third quarter in which the Cavaliers outscored the Hokies 27-12. Latasha Lattimore recorded a season-high 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers fell 73-68 to No. 21 NC State in a game that came down to the wire despite a highly-efficient night on the offensive end.

Latasha Lattimore (21 pts, 6-12 FG, 9 reb, 2 blk), and Kymora Johnson (19 pts, 8-15 FG, 5 reb, 4 stl) led the Cavalier offense while Paris Clark (12 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl) turned in one of her best performances of the season on the stat sheet.

The Cavaliers combined to shoot 53-percent (26-49) from the floor including 47-percent (10-21) from three. They held the Wolfpack to 37-percent (26-70) from the field.

NC State netted 23 points off Virginia turnovers and converted 15 attempts at the free throw line (15-16) compared to Virginia’s six (6-6).

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

