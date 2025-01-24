ACC Reveals Football Dates for Stanford, Florida State Games

For a complete overview of Virginia’s future schedules, visit VirginiaSports.com/virginia-football-future-schedules.

The 2025 ACC football schedule will be revealed in full during a special two-hour ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release on Monday (Jan. 27) from 9-11 p.m. on ACC Network. The first hour of the ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and provide a first look at ACC game dates for the upcoming season, break down key rivalries, top matchups and more.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔜 January 27 | 9 pm | ACC Network pic.twitter.com/IfuUIUbHBd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 22, 2025

The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons is in its second year and the conference will continue to operate without divisions. The league’s 17 schools will play a total of 68 conference games. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 6, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹: 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 – 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟬 With the addition of Cal, SMU and Stanford next summer – the new model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. #AccomplishGreatness 🏈📰: https://t.co/iAKnfxKo2I pic.twitter.com/2PezvZgT6F — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 30, 2023

SATURDAY, SEPT. 20 • VS. STANFORD • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

Entering its second season as members of the ACC, Stanford visits Scott Stadium for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Last season, the Cardinal finished 3-9 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. Both the Cavaliers and Stanford also host Florida State and travel to North Carolina this season.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26 • VS. FLORIDA STATE • CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. • SCOTT STADIUM

Virginia welcomes Florida State to Scott Stadium for the first time since the 2019 night game, when the Hoos scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to knock off the Seminoles, 31-24, in front of more than 57,000 fans. The two teams were originally slated for a rematch in Tallahassee the following year, but the game was postponed and ultimately canceled as a result of positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the FSU football program. This year marks the 30th anniversary of UVA’s first-ever win over the Seminoles, a 33-28 triumph over the nation’s No. 2 team in front of a sold-out Scott Stadium crowd. UVA’s Anthony Poindexter and Adrian Burnim stopped FSU star running back Warrick Dunn on the goal line as time expired to solidify one of the most iconic victories in program history. The Cavaliers handed FSU its first-ever loss in the ACC and snapped the Seminoles’ 29-game conference winning streak. FSU leads the all-time series 15-4, but the Cavaliers have won three of the last six meetings dating back to 2005.

2025 TICKET INFORMATION

Season ticket deposits for the 2025 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lower price per game, are now available via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in VAF priority point order when ticket prices and seating availability are finalized, which is expected in early 2025. Visit UVATix.com or contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1) for more information.