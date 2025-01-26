Cavaliers Host Louisville at JPJ Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-9, 3-5 ACC) is set to return host Louisville (13-6, 6-2 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 26). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on The CW.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Sunday’s game will serve as Virginia’s celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

This year’s celebration is themed “From Grounds to Glory” as Virginia will be honoring its female Olympians from the 2024 Paris Games with a ceremony at halftime. The Olympians will also be available for an autograph signing afterwards.

There will also be a pregame NGWSD youth sports festival on the concourse of John Paul Jones Arena from 12:30-1:50 p.m. The festival will include multiple sports stations for youth to participate and feature UVA student-athletes from various programs. Youth who participate in the sports festival will receive a complimentary t-shirt.

Virginia collected 16 medals in Paris including seven gold, seven silver (six Olympic, 1 Paralympic) and two bronze all by female athletes. Of the 17 Cavalier female Olympians, six are current Virginia student-athletes accounting for seven medals (3 gold, 4 silver): Aimee Canny (Swimmer, South Africa), Sky Dahl (Rower, USA; 1 silver), Katie Grimes (Swimmer, USA; 1 silver), Alex Walsh (Swimmer, USA), Gretchen Walsh (Swimmer, USA; 2 gold, 2 silver), Emma Weber (Swimmer, USA; 1 gold).

Since 1996, the Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center have collaborated in a celebration of NGWSD, an event that brings national attention to the achievements of female athletes and issues facing girls and women in sports.

Thrilled to honor UVA’s Female Olympians from the 2024 Paris Games at our National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Jan. 26 against Louisville! Olympians will be available for an autograph session following the game! 📰 https://t.co/Dmqe8p4Mqg#GoHoos 🔸⚔️🔹 #GNSL pic.twitter.com/fIdUvtOYbE — Virginia Women’s Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) January 3, 2025

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Jan. 26) when the team hosts Louisville (13-6, 6-2 ACC) at 2 p.m. on The CW.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-558 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Louisville for the 15th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 3-11 in the all-time series with the Cardinals.

The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 73-68 Virginia win over No. 20 Louisville on the road

The win was Virginia’s third out of four ranked wins in 2023-24 and snapped a 10-game losing skid in the series with Louisville.

UVA also snapped Louisville’s 56-game win-streak over unranked ACC opponents at KFC Yum! Center; a streak that had spanned since the Cardinals’ first season in the ACC (2014-15).

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers fell 75-62 to No. 18 Georgia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday (Jan. 23).

Virginia trailed by as many as 20 points, but was able to cut the Yellow Jacket lead down to just a pair late in the fourth quarter. However, Georgia Tech finished the game on a 12-0 run to secure the victory.

Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 10-19 FG, 5 ast, 3 stl) turned in her ninth 20-point game of the season while freshman forward Breona Hurd (16 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast) provided a crucial lift to the Cavaliers’ resurgence as she tallied 13 points in the second half.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon