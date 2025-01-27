Hoos Hoping to Get Right on Road

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Back-to-back road games are next on the schedule for the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. The Cavaliers love playing at John Paul Jones Arena, but a change of scenery might do them well. Two of UVA’s three ACC victories, after all, have come on the road, and its recent homestand resulted in a pair of frustrating losses.

In each game the Wahoos started slowly and fell behind by a sizable margin.

“You can’t win games against great teams like that,” UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said Sunday afternoon at JPJ.

Against No. 18 Georgia Tech, the Hoos trailed by 20 points in the first half Thursday night. Virginia rallied and cut its deficit to two in the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets pulled away for a 75-62 victory.

The Sunday matinee at JPJ followed a similar script. The Louisville Cardinals raced out to a 13-4 advantage and led by 15 at the half. The Hoos lost more ground in the third quarter, after which Louisville led by 17, but they put together a stirring comeback in the fourth.

With 3:28 to play, the Cards went up 68-63. They wouldn’t score again. A baseline jumper by guard Kymora Johnson made it 68-65 with 3:02 remaining, and all the momentum was on the Cavaliers’ side. But they never caught the Cards.

Virginia turned the ball over twice in the final two minutes. Then, after calling a timeout with 19.1 seconds left, the Cavaliers had to call another one with 4.6 seconds left when the play broke down. Neither possession produced a quality shot, and Louisville escaped with a 68-65 win.

The Cavaliers fell to 11-10 overall and 3-6 in ACC play. Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her third season at UVA, said she was disappointed in her team’s second straight slow start but also its “togetherness,” or lack thereof.

“We weren’t on one accord,” she said. “We didn’t really have five people cohesively together on the court at the same time playing.”