Cavaliers Picked By Coaches to Win ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a poll of the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches, the Virginia baseball team was picked to win the league. The Cavaliers are coming off their seventh College World Series appearance since 2009 and third in the last four years. UVA finished 18-12 in ACC play last season and finished second in the Coastal Division.

The last time UVA was picked to finish first in the conference was in 2015, prior to the program’s first National Championship.

With Cal and Stanford joining the league, the 2025 season will mark the first time since 2005 that ACC baseball will operate without divisions.

Virginia led all teams with 251 overall votes and 13 of the 16 first-place votes. Florida State received two first-place votes, while Clemson received the other.

The Cavaliers enter the 2025 campaign as the No. 2 team in the country according to D1Baseball. Virginia appears in the top 5 of the Perfect Game (No. 3) and Baseball America (No. 5) polls.

UVA will open the 2025 season in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Friday, Feb. 14 against Michigan. First pitch from Ponce, Puerto Rico is slated for 1 p.m.

2025 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parentheses