Virginia Travels to Miami Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-10, 3-6 ACC) is set to travel to Miami (12-8, 2-7 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 30). Tipoff from Watsco Center is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-559 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Miami for the 24th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 11-12 in the all-time series with the Hurricanes.

The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 77-60 Virginia win at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia’s last road win at Miami was a 69-63 win on Feb. 11, 2010.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers fell 65-58 to Louisville at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday (Jan. 26).

Virginia trailed by as many at least 17 points for the second game in a row and cut their deficit to just one possession for the second straight outing.

Paris Clark (19 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl, 3 blk) turned in her best performance of the season matching career-high totals in points, made field goals and blocks as well as a season-high on the glass. Latasha Lattimore (15 pts, 6-7 FG, 5 reb) and Kymora Johnson (12 pts, 8 ast, 3 reb) rounded out three Virginia players scoring in double figures.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

