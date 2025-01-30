Virginia Travels to Miami Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-10, 3-6 ACC) is set to travel to Miami (12-8, 2-7 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 30). Tipoff from Watsco Center is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 30) when the team travels to Miami (12-8, 2-7 ACC) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-559 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Miami for the 24th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 11-12 in the all-time series with the Hurricanes.
- The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 77-60 Virginia win at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia’s last road win at Miami was a 69-63 win on Feb. 11, 2010.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers fell 65-58 to Louisville at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday (Jan. 26).
- Virginia trailed by as many at least 17 points for the second game in a row and cut their deficit to just one possession for the second straight outing.
- Paris Clark (19 pts, 7 reb, 3 stl, 3 blk) turned in her best performance of the season matching career-high totals in points, made field goals and blocks as well as a season-high on the glass. Latasha Lattimore (15 pts, 6-7 FG, 5 reb) and Kymora Johnson (12 pts, 8 ast, 3 reb) rounded out three Virginia players scoring in double figures.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Jan. 31) when they travel to Syracuse.
- Tipoff at the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).