Cavaliers Rally for 70-67 win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but another career-effort from Latasha Lattimore powered UVA to its largest comeback win of the season. Virginia (12-11, 4-7 ACC) earned a 70-67 road victory over Syracuse (8-13, 2-8 ACC) on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 2) at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Lattimore (26 pts, 12-24 FG, 6 reb, 3 blk) scored a career-high with her second-consecutive 20-point game to lead the second-half resurgence. Kymora Johnson (17 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast, 4 stl) made an impact in every aspect while Edessa Noyan (10 pts) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

The Virginia defense turned in an impressive effort down the stretch limiting the Orange to just a pair of makes in their final 12 attempts. The Cavaliers shot an efficient 57-percent (8-14) from the floor in the final period while holding Syracuse to just 26-percent (4-14) and forcing five turnovers.

How It Happened

Virginia started a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor racing out to a 14-8 lead in the first. The Cavaliers withstood a 10-0 Orange run to eventually take a 23-20 lead into the second quarter following a three-pointer from Olivia McGhee.

Virginia led by as many as five points [34-29] in the second period but was ultimately outscored 17-13 as an 8-2 Syracuse run left the Cavaliers trailing by a point at the half [36-37]. Lattimore led the team through the first two periods with 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting while adding five rebounds.

Syracuse scored the first eight points of the third quarter to take a 45-36 lead. Virginia would trail by as many as 14 points [40-54] in the quarter but finished strong entering the final quarter trailing by six [52-58].

The Cavalier defense locked in throughout the fourth, limiting Syracuse to just nine points in the game’s final period. Lattimore was a force down the stretch pouring in 10 of her 26 total points in the frame including crucial back-to-back three-pointers to cut the Syracuse lead to just two in route to a 70-67 win.

With the Win…

Virginia improves to 6-11 in the all-time series with Syracuse

The Cavaliers snap a four-game losing streak in the series with the Orange

Virginia records its first road win over Syracuse since the first-ever meeting between the teams (12/29/85)

The Cavaliers record their largest comeback win of the season and overcome a 13+ deficit for the first time since a win over North Carolina (13 pts, 1/28/24)

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Lattimore (26), Johnson (17), Noyan (10)

Latasha Lattimore recorded her fifth 20-point game of the season and her second in as many games

Lattimore has recorded a career-high point total in back-to-back games

Johnson’s eight assists is her second-highest total of the season

With four steals on the night, Johnson recorded the 100 th of her career

of her career Edessa Noyan matched a career-high 2 three-pointers made

Virginia was outrebounded 38-33 and marks its first win of the season when losing the battle on the glass

Each team committed 16 turnovers; Virginia improves to 7-3 when it wins or ties the turnover battle

Virginia improves to 9-2 when scoring at least 70 points

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday (Feb. 6) when they host No. 25 Florida State. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).