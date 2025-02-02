Cavaliers Take on Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-11, 3-7 ACC) is set to travel to Syracuse (8-12, 2-7 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 2). Tipoff from JMA Wireless Dome is set for noon on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 987-560 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Syracuse for the 17th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 5-11 in the all-time series with the Orange and have lost each of the last four meetings.
- The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 79-85 defeat for Virginia win at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia’s only road win over Syracuse came in the first-ever meeting between the programs, a 85-61 triumph for UVA.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter on a night when Latasha Lattimore matched her career high with 25 points in her return to the Watsco Center. Virginia (11-11, 3-7 ACC) would ultimately fall to Miami (13-8, 3-7 ACC) by a score of 77-74 on Thursday night (Jan. 30).
- A transfer from Miami, Lattimore (25 pts, 10-16 FG, 7 reb) had a career night while freshman Breona Hurd (14 pts, 4-7 FG, 5 reb, 3 ast) also scored in double figures. Kymora Johnson (9 pts, 11 reb, 5 ast,) provided an important lift on the stat sheet as well.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Feb. 6) when they host Florida State.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).