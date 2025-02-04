Ford, Godbout Named Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball’s Henry Godbout and Henry Ford were both named First Team Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

Baseball America’s Preseason All-America teams were selected by major league scouting directors.

During his 2024 campaign, Ford broke the UVA freshman records for home runs (17), RBI (69) and total bases (151). His team-high 69 RBI were tied for the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single-season and were second amongst all NCAA D-I freshmen in 2024. He became only the third UVA freshman since 1984 to lead the team outright in RBI (Bill Narleski in 1984 and Chris Newell in 2020).

Ford batted .336 (85-for-253) to go along with 13 doubles, a triple and 60 runs scored while earning an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp during the summer.

In 2024, Godbout led the Cavaliers with a .372 (64-for-172) batting average on the year which was the sixth highest in the ACC. He was recognized as a Third Team All-ACC selection at the end of the regular season and was listed on the Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team. Godbout established career-highs in nearly every offensive category, including 18 doubles, nine home runs and 47 RBI. He made only four errors in 224 chances in the field.

Godbout boasted a .472 on base percentage and was statistically the sixth-toughest batter in the ACC to strikeout. He reached base in the Cavaliers’ final 20 games of the season and was UVA’s top hitter in the NCAA Tournament, going 8-for-23 (.348) with two home runs, eight runs scored and seven RBI.

UVA Preseason All-Americans

2B Henry Godbout – Baseball America (First Team), Perfect Game (Second Team), D1Baseball (First Team)

1B/OF Henry Ford – Baseball America (First Team), Perfect Game (Second Team)

C Jacob Ference – D1Baseball (First Team)

P Evan Blanco – D1Basball (Second Team)

UTL Chris Arroyo – D1Basball (Third Team)