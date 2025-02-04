Kamryn Kitchen Joins Coach Mox Radio Show on Tuesday Feb. 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student-athletes returns tonight (Feb. 4). Kamryn Kitchen will join the program as a student-athlete guest. The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Tuesday’s show will be held at Starr Hill at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave).

Parking is located adjacent to the Market and is free to all Dairy Market visitors.

The weekly Coach’s Corner with Ron Sanchez radio program with Virginia men’s head basketball coach, Ron Sanchez, hosted by the “Voice of the Cavaliers” John Freeman follows from 7-8 p.m.

See the schedule below for the airdates

2025 Coach Mox Radio Show (all shows start at 6 p.m.)

Date Location Featured Player Monday, Jan. 6 Milkman’s Bar Latasha Lattimore Monday, Jan. 13 Milkman’s Bar Edessa Noyan Monday, Jan. 20 Milkman’s Bar Breona Hurd Monday, Jan. 27 Starr Hill (Charlottesville) RyLee Grays Tuesday, Feb. 4 Starr Hill (Charlottesville) Kamryn Kitchen Monday, Feb. 10 Starr Hill (Charlottesville) Tuesday, Feb. 18 Starr Hill (Charlottesville) Monday, Feb. 24 Starr Hill (Charlottesville) Monday, March 3 Starr Hill (Charlottesville) Monday, March 10 Starr Hill (Charlottesville)

