Cavaliers Ranked Fourth In Preseason Coaches Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team will enter the 2025 season as a consensus top five team in the country after being ranked fourth in the USA Today/Coaches Poll that was released on Tuesday.

The No. 4 ranking is the Cavaliers’ highest preseason ranking in the coaches poll since the publication tabbed UVA no. 2 before the 2015 season.

UVA will play 11 games in the regular season against ranked teams in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25, including a home series against No. 10 Duke. In total, seven ACC teams were in the preseason Top 25 with Virginia being the highest representative from the league.

Texas A&M sits atop the poll with Tennessee, LSU, Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon State, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida rounding out the Top 10.

Along with being a consensus top five team nationally, Virginia was also picked to win the ACC by the league’s coaches.

UVA will open the 2025 season in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Friday, Feb. 14 against Michigan. First pitch from Ponce, Puerto Rico is slated for 1 p.m.

Virginia 2025 Preseason Rankings

D1Baseball – No. 2

Perfect Game – No. 3

Baseball America – No. 5

NCBWA – No. 3

USA Today/Coaches – No. 4