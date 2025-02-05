Virginia Returns to JPJ for Matchup with No. 22 Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-11, 3-7 ACC) is set to host No. 22 Florida State (18-4, 8-2 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 6). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 988-560 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Florida State for the 59th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 36-22 in the all-time series with the Seminoles.
- The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 91-87 win for Virginia win at the Tucker Center.
Last Time Out
- Virginia snapped a four-game losing streak with a road win over Syracuse on Sunday (Feb. 2).
- The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but another career-effort from Latasha Lattimore powered UVA to its largest comeback win of the season. Virginia earned a 70-67 road victory over the Orange.
- Lattimore (26 pts, 12-24 FG, 6 reb, 3 blk) scored a career-high with her second-consecutive 20-point game to lead the second-half resurgence. Kymora Johnson (17 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast, 4 stl) made an impact in every aspect while Edessa Noyan (10 pts) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Feb. 9) when they host Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).