Virginia Returns to JPJ for Matchup with No. 22 Florida State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-11, 3-7 ACC) is set to host No. 22 Florida State (18-4, 8-2 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 6). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 988-560 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Florida State for the 59th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 36-22 in the all-time series with the Seminoles.

The last meeting between the teams resulted in a 91-87 win for Virginia win at the Tucker Center.

Last Time Out

Virginia snapped a four-game losing streak with a road win over Syracuse on Sunday (Feb. 2).

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but another career-effort from Latasha Lattimore powered UVA to its largest comeback win of the season. Virginia earned a 70-67 road victory over the Orange.

Lattimore (26 pts, 12-24 FG, 6 reb, 3 blk) scored a career-high with her second-consecutive 20-point game to lead the second-half resurgence. Kymora Johnson (17 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast, 4 stl) made an impact in every aspect while Edessa Noyan (10 pts) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon