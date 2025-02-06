Cavaliers Fall to No. 22 Florida State at Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-12, 4-8 ACC) was defeated by a score of 101-68 at the hands of No. 22 Florida State (19-4, 9-2 ACC) on Thursday night (Feb. 6) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast) led the Cavaliers offensively while Paris Clark (16 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast) and Breona Hurd (14 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

How It Happened

Florida State scored the first 11 points of the game as Virginia was outscored 26-9 in the opening period. The Seminoles connected on 48-percent (11-23) of their attempts compared to Virginia’s 17-percent (3-18) from the floor in the opening frame.

Virginia found its offensive rhythm in the second period shooting 55-percent (11-20) but was outscored 23-22 in the second frame entering the halftime break trailing by a margin of 18 points [31-49]. The Cavaliers were led by a trio of players with six points at the break including Johnson, Hurd and Clark.

The Seminole offense erupted for 34 points in the third quarter on 13-for-18 shooting outscoring the Cavaliers 34-12 in the frame to take a 40-point lead [83-43]. Paris Clark scored seven of her 16 points in the period.

The Cavaliers won the final period outscoring Florida State 25-18 behind eight points on 3-for-5 shooting from Breona Hurd.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

To give up 101 points in our own gym is not acceptable. We apologize to the fans. I think we just were rattled. We missed a lot of shots, and I think once we couldn’t score, especially early, it started to get in our heads. We started second guessing ourselves. We were getting the looks we wanted. We were getting open shots; we just didn’t convert it. Free throw line plagued us and we obviously gave up too many points.

Credit to Florida State, that’s a really, really good team. They were hitting shots whether we were zoned or man. We weren’t getting back in transition, we weren’t matching up, we weren’t really sticking to the game plan defensively. So that rattled us a little bit.

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Johnson (16), Clark (16), Hurd (14)

Paris Clark scored 16+ points for the second time this season

Edessa Noyan recorded nine rebounds, just one shy of a career-high

Noyan’s five offensive rebounds marked a career-high

Latasha Lattimore’s three assists marked a career-high

Lattimore recorded five rebounds on the night to push her career total to 400

Virginia’s 46 points in the paint mark its third-highest total of the season

Kymora Johnson surpassed 900 career points after scoring 16 on the night

The Cavaliers outrebounded FSU 49-41 and drop to 11-4 on the season when outrebounding their opponents

Virginia’s 49 rebounds mark its highest total in ACC play this season

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday (Feb. 9) when they host Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).