Cavaliers Open the Spring in Puerto Rico

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seventh-ranked Virginia men’s golf begins its spring schedule at the Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue University. The three-day event will be played at Grand Reserve Golf Club beginning Monday, Feb. 10.
Live Coverage: GOLFSTAT
Format – 54 holes, 18 each day. The tournament will begin on Monday with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (Nov. 1) – No. 7
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Feb. 5) – No. 8
Cavalier Lineup
Ben James
Bryan Lee
Deven Patel
Josh Duangmanee
Paul Chang
Maxi Puregger (Individual)
Tournament Notes
• This will be the second-straight year Virginia will play in Puerto Rico Classic and the 15th overall, making appearances in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 & 2024.
• Virginia was runner-up to Georgia last year after combining for a three-day total of 39-under (825)
• Bryan Lee earned medalist honors in last year’s stint in Puerto Rico thanks in part to a career-best final round of 63 (9-under). He finished the 54-hole event at 15-under 201, also a career best.
• In addition to Lee, then-sophomore Ben James placed third at last year’s Puerto Rico Classic, one shot behind Lee at 14-under (202).
• Including No. 7 Virginia, the 2025 tournament field will feature four of the top-10 schools in the GCAA and a total of six top-25 schools.
The Field (GCAA Ranking)
No. 1 Ole Miss
No. 2 Oklahoma
No. 6 LSU
No. 7 Virginia
No. 18 South Carolina
No. 23 Tennessee
RV – Georgia
RV – Ohio State
College of Charleston
Iowa
Marquette
Minnesota
North Florida
Purdue
Wisconsin
The Course
Grand Reserve Golf Club (7,152 yards, par 72)