Cavaliers in Fifth After Day One in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – In its first action of 2025, the Virginia men’s golf team is in fifth place after 18 holes at the Puerto Rico Classic with a team score of 280 (-8). Senior Paul Chang led way for the Cavaliers on Monday (Feb. 10) with a 5-under 67 and is tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard.
Virginia is eight strokes off the lead held by Ole Miss (272, -16) heading into round two which scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday. UVA was the runner-up at last year’s Puerto Rico Classic.
Chang carded a birdie on his very first hole (No. 13) and was 2-under through his first four holes. He finished the day without a bogey and the 67 was his fifth collegiate round in the 60s and first since the opening round at the Valero Texas Collegiate on Sept. 21, 2024.
Junior Ben James had six birdies en route to an opening round 69. The six birdies were tied for the second-most of any player in the field. Last year’s Puerto Rico Classic individual champion, Bryan Lee, shot a 71 and recorded five birdies. Deven Patel (73, +1) and Josh Duangmanee (74, +2) rounded out the UVA lineup.
The tournament continues on Tuesday with round two and the 54-hole competition concludes on Wednesday.
Team Results After Round 1
|Pl
|Team
|RD1
|To Par
|1
|Ole Miss
|272
|-16
|2
|Purdue
|274
|-14
|3
|Oklahoma
|275
|-13
|4
|South Carolina
|277
|-11
|5
|Virginia
|280
|-8
|T6
|Georgia
|282
|-6
|T6
|Tennessee
|282
|-6
|T6
|North Florida
|282
|-6
|T6
|LSU
|282
|-6
|10
|Marquette
|285
|-3
|11
|Minnesota
|286
|-2
|12
|Coll. of Charleston
|289
|+1
|T13
|Iowa
|294
|+6
|T13
|Ohio State
|294
|+6
|15
|Wisconsin
|297
|+9
Individual Results After Round 1
|Pl
|Player
|RD1
|To Par
|T5
|Paul Chang
|67
|-5
|T13
|Ben James
|69
|-2
|T29
|Bryan Lee
|71
|-1
|T51
|Deven Patel
|73
|+1
|T58
|Josh Duangmanee
|74
|+2
|T86
|Maxi Puregger**
|77
|+5
**Competing as individual