Twenty-Four Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Twenty-four Virginia football players have been named to the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team, the league office announced Friday (Feb. 14). The Cavaliers have now had at least 20 honorees in three consecutive seasons.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests during the season.

Chico Bennett Jr.**, Virginia, DE, Higher Education

Will Bettridge***, Virginia, PK, Foreign Affairs

McKale Boley**, Virginia, OL, Sociology

Grady Brosterhous, Virginia, QB, Psychology

Payton Bunch, Virginia, LS, Education

Jahmeer Carter**, Virginia, DT, Education

Jimmy Christ**, Virginia, OL, Public Leadership

Ethan Davies***, Virginia, WR, Youth & Social Innovation

Mike Diatta***, Virginia, DT, Economics

Micah Gaffney**, Virginia, DB, Psychology

James Jackson**, Virginia, LB, Commerce

Noah Josey***, Virginia, OL, Applied Statistics

Rob Keys, Virginia, LB, Computer Science

Trey McDonald**, Virginia, LB, Commerce

Ethan Minter, Virginia, S, Arts & Sciences

Kendren Smith, Virginia, DB, Public Leadership

Daniel Sparks***, Virginia, P, High Education

Brian Stevens**, Virginia, OL, Higher Education

Corey Thomas Jr., Virginia, S, Higher Education

Dakota Twitty**, Virginia, TE, Sociology

Noah Vaughn, Virginia, RB, Arts & Science

Jack Witmer**, Virginia, OL, Commerce

Sackett Wood Jr.***, Virginia, TE, Leadership

Eli Wood, Virginia, Media Studies

* – denotes number of career All-ACC Academic Team honors

A total of 13 of UVA’s 24 honorees were recognized for at least the second of time of their careers, including Bettridge, Davies, Diatta, Josey, Sparks and Sackett Wood, all of whom are three-time honorees.

The ACC has selected an ACC All-Academic Team every year since 1954, and with the addition of this year’s selections, UVA has had 225 student-athletes earn such honors on a combined 322 occasions since the award’s inception.