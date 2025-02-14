Twenty-Four Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Twenty-four Virginia football players have been named to the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team, the league office announced Friday (Feb. 14). The Cavaliers have now had at least 20 honorees in three consecutive seasons.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests during the season.
Chico Bennett Jr.**, Virginia, DE, Higher Education
Will Bettridge***, Virginia, PK, Foreign Affairs
McKale Boley**, Virginia, OL, Sociology
Grady Brosterhous, Virginia, QB, Psychology
Payton Bunch, Virginia, LS, Education
Jahmeer Carter**, Virginia, DT, Education
Jimmy Christ**, Virginia, OL, Public Leadership
Ethan Davies***, Virginia, WR, Youth & Social Innovation
Mike Diatta***, Virginia, DT, Economics
Micah Gaffney**, Virginia, DB, Psychology
James Jackson**, Virginia, LB, Commerce
Noah Josey***, Virginia, OL, Applied Statistics
Rob Keys, Virginia, LB, Computer Science
Trey McDonald**, Virginia, LB, Commerce
Ethan Minter, Virginia, S, Arts & Sciences
Kendren Smith, Virginia, DB, Public Leadership
Daniel Sparks***, Virginia, P, High Education
Brian Stevens**, Virginia, OL, Higher Education
Corey Thomas Jr., Virginia, S, Higher Education
Dakota Twitty**, Virginia, TE, Sociology
Noah Vaughn, Virginia, RB, Arts & Science
Jack Witmer**, Virginia, OL, Commerce
Sackett Wood Jr.***, Virginia, TE, Leadership
Eli Wood, Virginia, Media Studies
* – denotes number of career All-ACC Academic Team honors
A total of 13 of UVA’s 24 honorees were recognized for at least the second of time of their careers, including Bettridge, Davies, Diatta, Josey, Sparks and Sackett Wood, all of whom are three-time honorees.
The ACC has selected an ACC All-Academic Team every year since 1954, and with the addition of this year’s selections, UVA has had 225 student-athletes earn such honors on a combined 322 occasions since the award’s inception.