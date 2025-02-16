No. 2 Cavaliers Top Villanova On Saturday Night

PONCE, P.R. – On the second day of the Puerto Rico Challenge, the No. 2 Virginia baseball team (1-1) prevailed 3-1 over the Villanova Wildcats (1-1) on Saturday (Feb. 15) at Estadio Francisco Montaner.

Virginia starting pitcher Bryson Moore did not surrender a hit over his first five innings of work and struck out a career-high, six batters in 5.2 innings of work but did not factor into the decision. In his UVA debut, Drew Koenen (0.1 IP) was credited with the win for the Cavaliers and Matt Lanzendorfer (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) grabbed his first save in a Virginia uniform.

Freshman James Nunnallee led the Virginia attack on Saturday night by going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. At the top of the lineup, Eric Becker (2-for-4, BB) and Henry Godbout (2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB) each had two-hit performances while Godbout also drove in a pair of runs.