Cavaliers Host California Thursday at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-13, 5-9 ACC) is set to host California (21-6, 9-5 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 20). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Feb. 20) when the team hosts California (21-6, 9-5 ACC) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 989-562 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Cal for the sixth time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 3-2 in the all-time series with the Golden Bears.
- The last meeting between the two teams came in the NCAA Tournament when 10th seeded UVA defeated 7th seeded Cal 68-62.
Last Time Out
- In their last outing, the Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-67 win over Pitt at Petersen Events Center.
- Kymora Johnson put herself in elite company recording just the third triple-double in Virginia history, joining Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat.
- Johnson (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) led the way with her historic performance while Latasha Lattimore (30 pts, 11 reb, 4 blk) notched a career-high point total and her ninth double-double of the season. Casey Valenti-Paea (12 pts, 3-5 FG, 4-4 FT) provided a crucial lift off the bench marking her best scoring output as a Cavalier.
Johnson in Elite Company
- Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third-ever triple double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.
- Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.
- Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple double.
- Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).
- Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining the likes of Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Feb. 24) when they close out their home schedule against Stanford.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).
