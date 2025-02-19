Johnson Leads Hoos Into Homestretch

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kymora Johnson turned her coach’s dream into reality, and that helped the University of Virginia women’s basketball team secure a much-needed victory.

At a practice last week, head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton told Johnson about a dream she’d had in which the sophomore point guard recorded a triple-double—27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists—against ACC rival Pittsburgh.

“So it’s kind of cool to see that come to life,” Johnson said Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena, where she joined Agugua-Hamilton for a media availability.

The details didn’t align perfectly, but Johnson finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best 11 assists Sunday in the Cavaliers’ 80-67 win over the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. She’s one of only two players in program history to record a triple-double. The legendary Dawn Staley did so twice during the 1990-91 season.

For Johnson, a graduate of nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield School, to reach the milestone had been a goal “forever,” she said. “I’m just really blessed to be in good company. Dawn Staley, everybody knows who that is. Everyone, when you say her name, it’s like, oh, my gosh. But I’m just blessed to have this opportunity, blessed to be in the books, and blessed to have teammates who helped me achieve this feat.”

That Johnson made history surprised no one who follows the program. She had a sensational freshman year for the Wahoos, making the All-ACC second team, and she’s elevated her play this season.

Johnson has improved her shooting accuracy—from 41.3 to 44.8 percent on field goals, from 31.7 to 37.6 percent on 3-pointers, and from 81.3 to 88.5 percent on free throws. She credits her work in the gym, “getting reps on reps on reps … I don’t often get a lot of live defense when I’m just in the gym by myself, but I try to go as hard as I can, take good shots, take ones that I’m going to take in the game. And then just [shooting with] confidence, just knowing next shot’s going in.”

She smiled. “I think I had four air balls on Sunday, and Coach Mox just came to me and she was like, ‘You just got to keep shooting,’ and I did, and I hit another one.”

Johnson said she’s also improved as a leader. The Cavaliers were a senior-dominated team in 2023-24, so “I had to take on a bigger role this year,” Johnson said. “I think that the biggest thing for me was just finding my voice and finding a consistent voice, not just every now and then; just being a commanding presence.”

For the second straight season, Johnson leads Virginia in points, assists and steals. Moreover, only one Cavalier, 6-foot-4 Latasha Lattimore, has pulled down more boards than the 5-foot-7 Johnson this season.

“Especially in the Pitt game, I wasn’t scoring a lot at the beginning,” Johnson said, “and I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna find something that’s working,’ and it was rebounding and assisting.”

Virginia (13-13 overall, 5-9 ACC) has four games left in the regular season, including two at JPJ. UVA hosts Cal (21-6, 9-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday and Stanford (13-12, 5-9) at 6 p.m. Sunday. (Stanford visits Virginia Tech on Thursday night.)

The Cavaliers are averaging 4,264 fans at home games this season, and Agugua-Hamilton said that support is much appreciated.

“They’ve been showing up and showing out no matter what the results are of the games, and we’ve been having great crowds,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her third season at UVA. “I think they’ve helped us get over the hump many times, even just coming to the radio show, coming to different events or speaking engagements, and our players are out there and touching the community too. They show up.

“So we’re just really proud of our fan base and really grateful for the support that they’ve given us, and we hope that they continue to show up these last couple games and continue to cheer us on to victory. Because we’re in a pretty good place now. I think our confidence is back and … our team morale and our camaraderie is in a good place. So we just need our fans to show up. Obviously we have some big ones coming up and we just appreciate all the love.”