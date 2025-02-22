Late Inning Power Surge Lifts No. 2 Virginia Over Minnesota

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – On the second day of the Karbach Round Rock Classic, the No. 2 Virginia Baseball team (3-2) topped the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-4) by a score of 4-2 on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Dell Diamond.

The Cavaliers picked up their first come-from-behind victory of the season behind late-inning home runs from Adian Teel and Trey Wells.

On the mound, the Virginia pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts on the afternoon for its fourth double-digit performance of the season.