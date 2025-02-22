Virginia Wraps Regular-Season Home Slate Against Stanford Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-14, 5-10 ACC) is set to host Stanford (14-12, 6-9 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 23). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Feb. 23) when the team hosts Stanford (14-12, 6-9 ACC) at 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 989-563 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Stanford for the fifth time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 1-3 in the all-time series with the Cardinal.

Three of the four meetings with Stanford have taken place in the NCAA Tournament. Virginia fell to stanford in the final four in both the 1990 and 1992 seasons. UVA was also topped by the Cardinal in the regional semifinal in 1997.

UVA’s lone win in the series came in the first meeting between the teams, a 69-66 win at Stanford

Stanford was a No. 1 seed each of Virginia’s tournament losses to the Cardinal.

Last Time Out

In their last outing, the Cavaliers fell to Cal by a score of 76-70 on Thursday (Feb. 20) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kymora Johnson poured in 24 points, marking consecutive 20-point outings while collecting seven rebounds, and five assists.

Paris Clark made her return to action, scoring 12 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Edessa Noyan scored 11 points on an efficient shooting night, going 4-for-5 from the floor including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Johnson in Elite Company

Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third-ever triple double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.

Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.

Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple double.

Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).

Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining the likes of Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

