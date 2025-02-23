Johnson Reaches 1,000 Career Points in 89-69 Win Over Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kymora Johnson became the 37th member of the 1,000-point club for the Virginia women’s basketball program, netting a season-high 33 points in an emphatic win to close out UVA’s home slate in the regular season on Sunday night (Feb. 23). The Cavaliers (14-14, 6-10 ACC) led Stanford (14-13, 6-10 ACC) wire-to-wire on their way to an 89-69 win at John Paul Jones Arena.

Johnson led the team with 33 points while collecting 12 assists and eight rebounds. She was two rebounds shy of a triple-double just one week after recording the first of her career. The 30-point game marked the second of her career and first of the season.

Latasha Lattimore notched her seventh game of the season with 20 points or more while recording 12 rebounds and three blocks for her 10th double-double of the season. Paris Clark poured in 18 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Olivia McGhee scored 11 on the night to round out a total of four Cavaliers in double figures.

How It Happened

The Cavaliers raced out of the gate, scoring the first eight points of the contest. Fueled by 10 early points by Lattimore, Virginia opened up a 19-3 run to start the game. Lattimore totaled 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting to lead the Cavaliers to a 25-9 advantage after the first period.

Virginia was outscored 17-15 in the second period as Stanford cut the lead to 14 points [40-26] at the halftime break. Lattimore led the Cavaliers with 14 points in the first half while Johnson scored 11, collecting six assists and four rebounds. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 50-percent (16 for 32) in the opening half.

The Cavaliers stretched their largest scoring run of 11 consecutive points into the third quarter. Johnson and Lattimore combined for 14 points in the period as the Cavaliers took a 68-44 lead into the fourth.

Johnson poured in 15 of her 33 points in the game’s final quarter, scoring her 1,000th career point with five minutes remaining in the game. She went 6-for-7 from the floor including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc to put the finishing touches on the Cavalier victory.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

“Well, that was fun. Feels good. Feels good to get a win at home, especially in the fashion that we did. Just want to thank our fans for showing up all season. Even through the tough times, they were here, they were faithful, they were loud. They helped us get over the hump many times. We just wanted to make sure we went out on a good note to then propel ourselves into more basketball for the rest of the season.”

With the Win…

Virginia marks its first home victory since a 69-46 win over Wake Forest

The Cavaliers improve to 2-3 in the all-time series with Stanford

UVA improves to 1-0 at home in the all-time series with Stanford

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Johnson (33), Lattimore (21), Clark (18), McGhee (11)

Kymora Johnson became the 37 th member of the 1,000-point club for UVA women’s basketball

member of the 1,000-point club for UVA women’s basketball The last player to reach the milestone was Dominique Toussaint who scored her 1,000 th point in the 2018-19 season

point in the 2018-19 season Johnson’s 33 points mark a season high, just two shy of her career best (35 at FSU, 1/21/24)

Johnson set a career-high with 12 assists on the night

Johnson also tied a career-high with six 3-pointers made

Latasha Lattimore logged her seventh 20-point game of the season and her 10 th double-double

double-double Lattimore set a career high 3-point percentage (minimum 3 makes), shooting 75-percent (3 for 4) from beyond the arc.

Paris Clark logged 18 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists

Clark records her eighth career game with 5+ assists

Clark tied her career-highs in 3-pointers made (2) and three-pointers attempted (5).

Edessa Noyan tallied her seventh career game with multiple steals, collecting three on the night

The Cavaliers scored 89 points to mark their second-highest total of the season and the highest in ACC play

Virginia’s 20-point win marks the largest margin of victory over an ACC opponent in the Coach Mox era

The Cavalier starting five combined 87 points, the highest total since a Virginia starting five scored 96 points in win over West Virginia in the Sweet Sixteen (3/26/1992).

Up Next:

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday (Feb. 27) when they travel to Dallas to take on SMU. Tipoff at Moody Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).