Hoos Save Their Best for Last at JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When the game ended Sunday night, members of the University of Virginia women’s basketball team remained on the court after shaking hands with their Stanford counterparts, and head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton asked Kymora Johnson to address the crowd first at John Paul Jones Arena.

It was only fitting. Johnson’s latest masterpiece highlighted UVA’s 89-69 rout of Stanford. The 5-foot-7 sophomore, who last weekend posted only the third triple-double in program history, totaled 33 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 12 assists to lead the Cavaliers (14-14 overall, 6-10 ACC) in their final regular-season home game.

“We just want to say, ‘Thank you guys for coming out all season long,’ ” Johnson told the fans at JPJ, and Agugua-Hamilton saluted them too.

“Even through the tough times, they were here, they were faithful, they were loud, they helped us get over the hump many times,” Agugua-Hamilton said at the postgame press conference, “and we just wanted to make sure we went out on a good note and then propel ourselves into more basketball for the rest of the season.”

The Wahoos have two regular-season games left, both on the road. UVA plays Thursday night at SMU (10-18, 2-14) and next Sunday afternoon at No. 9 UNC (25-4, 13-3).

The ACC tournament starts March 5 in Greensboro, N.C. UVA is in a three-way tie for 10th place with Stanford (14-13, 6-10) and Clemson (13-14, 6-10).

A special way to close out our home slate 📸 Thank you, JPJ 🫶#GoHoos 🔸⚔️🔹 #GNSL pic.twitter.com/ZbahFUZ9yU — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) February 24, 2025

Stanford joined the ACC last summer and, until Sunday night, had never played a women’s basketball game in Charlottesville. The Cardinal will not have happy memories of its first visit to JPJ.

Six minutes in, the Hoos led 19-3, and Stanford never cut its deficit to single digits the rest of the way. An 11-0 run by Virginia early in the third quarter ensured there would be no late-game suspense. The 20-point margin of victory Sunday night was the Cavaliers’ largest over an ACC foe in their three seasons under Agugua-Hamilton. They turned the ball over only nine times, a season low.

This has not been the season the Hoos envisioned, but for one night all was well at JPJ, and the crowd of 4,797 showed its appreciation from start to finish.

“I think this was probably our best game all season on both sides of the ball,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think we were just locked in. We played on one accord. We understood the game plan and talked our coverages early on defense. Offensively, we set and used screens, we pushed in transition, we got points in transition, especially early. We set the tone with that. So we just really were clicking. Everybody played free and really had some fun out there and just played together.”