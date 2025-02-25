No. 10 Virginia Tops VMI in Home Opener, 6-4

Welcome to Disharoon Park, @chrisarroyo2022 💪
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/UyeLnNlRAZ
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 25, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In front of the largest crowd ever for a home opener at Disharoon Park, the No. 10 Virginia (4-3) baseball team defeated the VMI, 6-4 on Tuesday night (Feb. 25).
After allowing the first two runs, the Cavaliers plated six of the final eight runs of the contest, which included a grand slam by Chris Arroyo in the bottom of the second inning. To secure the win, the UVA bullpen held the previously unbeaten VMI (7-1) to three runs over the final eight innings.
Arroyo went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead all batters while Henry Ford added a double on the evening. In total, six different Cavaliers scored a run.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- In his first appearance of the season, Evan Blanco started on the mound and threw one inning of one-run ball.
- VMI opened the scoring on the night with a one-out RBI single from Cole Ralie, who scored Owen Prince.
- The visiting Keydets added another run in the second on a double steal attempt when Virginia committed an error allowing the VMI runner to score from third.
- UVA took the lead in the home half of the second when Chris Arroyo launched a grand slam over the wall in right field for his second home run of the season.
- VMI got back to within one with an RBI groundout in the top of the Third.
- The Cavaliers plated two more runs in the fifth to make it a 6-3 contest when the VMI catcher dropped a throw on a play at the plate.
Two Hoos come around to score on a Keydet error 👏
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7ml0ItVIUi
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 26, 2025
- In relief, Kevin Jaxel tossed 3.1 shutout innings with a game-best four strikeouts. He was credited with his first win of the year and seventh of his career.
- Blake Barker threw a scoreless seventh inning and fanned three of the four Keydets that he faced
- Ryan Osinski collected his second save of the season by striking out two of the four batters he faced.
ADDITIONAL STATS
- Tuesday’s attendance of 3,934 was the largest crowd for a home opener, surpassing the mark of 3,709 set in 2018, the first game after Disharoon Park underwent a stadium expansion.
- Henry Godbout extended this on-base streak to 26 games dating back to the 2024 season.
- Virginia’s 11 hits on Tuesday are the most in a game this season.
- Chris Arroyo now leads all Cavaliers with three multi-RBI games.
- Arroyo’s second-inning grand slam was the first by a Cavalier since Henry Ford unloaded the bases against North Carolina on April 4, 2024
UP NEXT
The longest homestand of the season continues on Friday (Feb. 28) as the Cavaliers welcome Dartmouth to Disharoon Park to open a three-game weekend series. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. and can be watched on ACCNX.