No. 10 Virginia Tops VMI in Home Opener, 6-4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In front of the largest crowd ever for a home opener at Disharoon Park, the No. 10 Virginia (4-3) baseball team defeated the VMI, 6-4 on Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

After allowing the first two runs, the Cavaliers plated six of the final eight runs of the contest, which included a grand slam by Chris Arroyo in the bottom of the second inning. To secure the win, the UVA bullpen held the previously unbeaten VMI (7-1) to three runs over the final eight innings.

Arroyo went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs to lead all batters while Henry Ford added a double on the evening. In total, six different Cavaliers scored a run.