Cavaliers Set for Road Tilt with SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-14, 6-10 ACC) is set to travel to SMU (10-18, 2-14 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 27). Tipoff from Moody Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. (ET) on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball, sporting a 990-563 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with SMU for the second time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 in the all-time series with the Mustangs.

The only previous meeting between the two programs came in the first round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament, a 77-68 win for the Cavaliers.

Last Time Out

Kymora Johnson became the 37th member of the 1,000-point club for the Virginia women’s basketball program, netting a season-high 33 points in an emphatic win to close out UVA’s home slate in the regular season on Sunday night (Feb. 23).

The Cavaliers led Stanford wire-to-wire on their way to an 89-69 win at John Paul Jones Arena.

Johnson led the team with 33 points while collecting 12 assists and eight rebounds. She was two rebounds shy of a triple-double just one week after recording the first of her career. The 30-point game marked the second of her career and first of the season.

Latasha Lattimore notched her seventh game of the season with 20 points or more while recording 12 rebounds and three blocks for her 10th double-double of the season. Paris Clark poured in 18 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Olivia McGhee scored 11 on the night to round out a total of four Cavaliers in double figures.

Johnson in Elite Company

Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third triple-double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.

Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.

Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple-double.

Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).

Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.

Kymora Johnson became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club after scoring 33 points in an 89-69 win over Stanford (Feb. 23).

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon