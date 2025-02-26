Cavaliers Set for Road Tilt with SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-14, 6-10 ACC) is set to travel to SMU (10-18, 2-14 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 27). Tipoff from Moody Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. (ET) on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Feb. 27) when the team travels to SMU (10-18, 2-14 ACC) at 8 p.m. (ET) on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball, sporting a 990-563 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with SMU for the second time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 1-0 in the all-time series with the Mustangs.
- The only previous meeting between the two programs came in the first round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament, a 77-68 win for the Cavaliers.
Last Time Out
- Kymora Johnson became the 37th member of the 1,000-point club for the Virginia women’s basketball program, netting a season-high 33 points in an emphatic win to close out UVA’s home slate in the regular season on Sunday night (Feb. 23).
- The Cavaliers led Stanford wire-to-wire on their way to an 89-69 win at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Johnson led the team with 33 points while collecting 12 assists and eight rebounds. She was two rebounds shy of a triple-double just one week after recording the first of her career. The 30-point game marked the second of her career and first of the season.
- Latasha Lattimore notched her seventh game of the season with 20 points or more while recording 12 rebounds and three blocks for her 10th double-double of the season. Paris Clark poured in 18 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Olivia McGhee scored 11 on the night to round out a total of four Cavaliers in double figures.
Johnson in Elite Company
- Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third triple-double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.
- Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.
- Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple-double.
- Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).
- Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.
- Kymora Johnson became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club after scoring 33 points in an 89-69 win over Stanford (Feb. 23).
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (March 2) when they travel to No. 8 North Carolina.
- Tipoff at Carmichael Arena is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).