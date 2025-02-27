Hurd Leads Cavaliers Past SMU for 63-51 Win

DALLAS — Behind a highly efficient night from Breona Hurd, the Virginia women’s basketball team (15-14, 7-10 ACC) topped SMU (10-19, 2-15 ACC) by a score of 63-51 on Thursday night (Feb. 27) at Moody Coliseum.

Hurd led the Cavaliers with 16 points on the night, shooting an efficient 7-for-10 from the field while pulling down six rebounds. Lattimore (15 pts, 6 reb) and Paris Clark (13 pts, 7 reb) each scored in double figures while Kymora Johnson filled up the stat sheet once again, putting up 11 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

How It Happened

Neither team was able to separate themselves early on in a tightly contested opening quarter. The Cavaliers outscored the Mustangs 15-14 at the end of the frame led by seven points from Paris Clark on 3-for-4 shooting while adding four rebounds.

In the second, Virginia stretched its lead to as many as 11 points to take a 29-18 lead into the locker room. The Cavalier defense was smothering as the team held SMU to just four points in the second period. Clark, Hurd and Lattimore each scored seven in the half to lead the Cavaliers into the break. Johnson pulled down seven first-half rebounds.

UVA led by as many as 16 points [40-24] in the third but was outscored 15-16 in the period taking a 44-34 lead into the final quarter. The Cavaliers shot 42-percent on 6-for-14 shooting in the period.

In the fourth, SMU cut the Cavalier lead to as few as six points [48-42]. Powered by eight fourth-quarter points from Johnson, the Cavaliers outscored SMU 19-17 in the final period to secure the team’s second straight victory and its third straight on the road.

With the Win…

Virginia improves to 2-0 in the all-time series with SMU

UVA wins the first meeting between the two teams on a campus site

The Cavaliers notch seven wins in conference play for the second consecutive season

The last time UVA recorded back-to-back seven-win seasons was 2016-17 and 2017-18

The Cavaliers improve to 5-2 in road games since the start of January

UVA has won each of its past three road games

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Hurd (16), Lattimore (15), Clark (13), Johnson (16)

Hurd’s 16 points are just two shy of her career high (18 vs American, 11/4/24)

The Cavaliers held SMU to 18 points in the first half, the lowest total of any ACC opponent this season

Johnson recorded her third double-double of the season and seventh game with 7+ assists

UVA held SMU to just four points in the second quarter

With seven assists on the night, Kymora Johnson increased her season total to 165, moving into ninth on the UVA all-time single-season assist list

The Cavaliers outrebounded SMU 63-51, marking the team’s first 60-rebound game since pulling down 60 against Rider last season (12/6/23)

UVA outscored SMU 11-4 on second-chance points

The Cavalier bench outscored SMU 19-8

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will close out the regular season on Sunday (March 2) when they travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on No. 8 North Carolina. Tipoff at Carmichael Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.