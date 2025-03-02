Cavaliers Rally From 18-Point Deficit to Stun No. 8 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — For the second-consecutive year the Cavaliers closed out the regular season with a top-10 win. Virginia (16-14, 8-10 ACC) overcame an 18-point deficit to upset No. 8 North Carolina (25-6, 13-5 ACC) 78-75 on Sunday afternoon (March 2) at Carmichael Arena. The win marked UVA’s first in Chapel Hill since the 2001 season.

Kymora Johnson came just one rebound shy of a triple-double as the sophomore guard accounted for 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and five steals. Latasha Lattimore led the team in scoring with 23 points while pulling down six rebounds. Paris Clark (17 pts) and Edessa Noyan (16 pts) rounded out a total of four Cavaliers in double-figures.

Virginia’s second-half comeback saw the team shoot 57 percent (16-28) from the floor while drilling 6-of-8 3-pointers. Carolina shot 45-percent (13-29) from the field and 18-percent (2-11) from 3-point range in the second half.

How It Happened

The Cavaliers scored the first four points of the game to take its largest lead of the day but were ultimately outscored 27-17 in the first. Lattimore scored seven points in the period to lead the team, but the Cavaliers were outrebounded 11-6 contributing to seven Tar Heel points off second-chance opportunities.

Virginia trailed by as many as 18 points in the second period but closed the half on a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to 11 (41-30). Lattimore and Noyan combined for 10 points in the quarter while Lattimore led the team with 12 points and four rebounds at the half. Johnson assisted on seven of Virginia’s 12 field goals in the first half.

The Cavaliers used efficient 3-point shooting to pull themselves within just a point [52-51] in the third. Virginia drilled 6-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc as Noyan and Clark each accounted for a pair. Johnson poured in nine of her 15 points in the frame as the Cavaliers entered the fourth trailing 60-56.

UVA trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter [71-63, 5:22] before mounting an 11-2 run to take just its second lead of the game with 27 seconds remaining. UNC regained the lead with 19 seconds to play, but four free throws from Clark and Johnson sealed the win for Virginia.

With the Win…

The Cavaliers record their first win in Chapel Hill since a 78-76 win over UNC (1/11/01)

Virginia improves to 36-59 in the all-time series with North Carolina

UVA notches its first win over ranked opposition this season and its first upset win over a top-10 team on the road since a victory over No. 5 Tennessee (11/17/08)

The Cavaliers finish the season with eight ACC wins, the most since the 2018-19 season

Virginia records its largest comeback win of the season and overcomes a 15+ point deficit for the first time since an overtime win over Missouri (11/30/23)

UVA has overcome 13+ point deficits to win each of its last two meetings with the Tar Heels

Virginia has won four of its last five games to end the regular season

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Lattimore (23), Clark (17), Noyan (16), Johnson (15)

Johnson registered her third game of the season with 10+ assists

Johnson’s double-double was her fourth of the season

Lattimore recorded her eighth 20-point game of the season

With three blocks on the day, Lattimore ties Jocelyn Logan-Friend for the sixth-highest single-season total in program history (63)

With 11 assists today, Kymora Johnson has notched 176 on the season, tied for the seventh-highest single-season total in program history

Noyan drilled a career-high four 3-pointers

Noyan’s 16 points match a career high set earlier this season (vs Coppin St., 12/21/24)

Clark’s 17 points is just two shy of a career-high

Virginia has recorded 10+ 3-pointers in six games this season and is 5-1 in those games

Johnson logged 5+ steals in a game for the second time this season

Virginia was outrebounded by a margin of 39-29 and improves to 3-10 on the season when losing the battle on the glass

Up Next: