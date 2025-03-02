Nunnallee Lifts No. 10 Virginia to Sweep of Dartmouth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia baseball team (7-3) overwhelmed Dartmouth (0-6) by a score of 13-3 in eight innings to complete the three-game series sweep at Disharoon Park on Sunday.

Freshman James Nunnallee paced all hitters by going 5-for-5 with four runs driven in. The freshman also scored once himself. To go along with Nunnallee, Trey Wells drove in two more runs of his own with a 2-for-3 day.

On the mound, Matt Lanzendorfer picked up his second win of the season for the Cavaliers after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, including the first four Big Green batters he faced.