Nunnallee Lifts No. 10 Virginia to Sweep of Dartmouth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 10 Virginia baseball team (7-3) overwhelmed Dartmouth (0-6) by a score of 13-3 in eight innings to complete the three-game series sweep at Disharoon Park on Sunday.
Freshman James Nunnallee paced all hitters by going 5-for-5 with four runs driven in. The freshman also scored once himself. To go along with Nunnallee, Trey Wells drove in two more runs of his own with a 2-for-3 day.
On the mound, Matt Lanzendorfer picked up his second win of the season for the Cavaliers after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, including the first four Big Green batters he faced.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Dartmouth plated a pair of runs off Virginia’s starter Bryson Moore in the top of the first to take its first and only lead of the weekend. Lanzendorfer relieved Moore and ended the Big Green threat with a strikeout.
- The first Virginia run of the day came in the bottom of the second when Nunnallee doubled home Harrison Didawick to cut the Dartmouth lead in half.
- A power surge arrived in the home half of the third when Eric Becker hit his first home run of the season to tie the game at two.
- Later in the frame, Wells ripped a two-run triple down the line in right that scored Didawick and Henry Godbout. UVA scratched across one more run on a Dartmouth throwing error that put the Cavaliers up three runs after three.
- back-to-back singles from Adian Teel and Henry Ford in the top of the fifth set the stage for a three-run frame. Both Cavaliers came around to score when Chone James split two Dartmouth outfielders with a two-run single. James scored one batter later on Nunnallee’s third hit of the day.
- Nunnallee added to his superb performance in the seventh with an RBI single through the right side that saw Wells score.
- Godbout got in on the action later in the seventh with a two-run bases loaded single back up the middle to push the Cavalier advantage to 11-3.
- In the bottom of the eighth, Adien Harris collected his first collegiate RBI with a double down the right field line that scored Antonio Perrotta.
- The weekend finale ended on Sunday when Nunnallee drove in his fourth RBI of the day with a single that scored Harris to cap off a 13-3 Virginia victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
- The weekend’s attendance of 12,641 was the largest combined crowd for a home opening series in the history of Disharoon Park.
- Godbout extended this on-base streak to 30 games with a single in the single inning.
- Nunnallee is the first Cavalier to go 5-for-5 since Griff O’Ferrall did it against Georgia Tech on April 21, 2024.
- The freshman foursome of Nunnallee, James, Harris and Jackson Sirois combined for seven hits, seven RBIs and four runs scored on Sunday.
- UVA will enter the second half of the homestand riding a 12-game home winning streak. The home win streak is the longest for the Cavaliers since winning a school record 23-straight home games from May 15, 2022 to April 2023.
- With the completed sweep, Virginia has swept seven-straight non-conference series at home.
UP NEXT
Virginia will continue its homestand on Tuesday (March 4) against William & Mary for the final midweek before ACC play begins. The first pitch is slated for 3 p.m. and can be watched on ACCNX.