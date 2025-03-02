Virginia to Close Regular Season at No. 8 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (15-14, 7-10 ACC) is set to travel to No. 8 North Carolina (25-5, 13-4 ACC) on Sunday (March 2). Tipoff from Carmichael Arena is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on The CW.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (March 2) when the team travels to North Carolina (25-5, 13-4 ACC) at 2 p.m. on The CW.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 991-563 (.638) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with UNC for the 95th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 35-59 in the all-time series with the Tar Heels.

Virginia won the last meeting between the teams, an 81-66 victory after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half.

The Cavaliers are 12-28 in the series when playing in Chapel Hill. UVA’s last road win over UNC was a 78-76 win on Jan. 11, 2001.

UVA has suffered 16 consecutive road defeats to North Carolina.

Each of Virginia’s last six wins in the series have come at home.

Last Time Out

Behind a highly efficient night from Breona Hurd, the Virginia women’s basketball team topped SMU by a score of 63-51 on Thursday night (Feb. 27) at Moody Coliseum.

Hurd led the Cavaliers with 16 points on the night, shooting an efficient 7-for-10 from the field while pulling down six rebounds. Lattimore (15 pts, 6 reb) and Paris Clark (13 pts, 7 reb) each scored in double figures while Kymora Johnson filled up the stat sheet once again, putting up 11 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Johnson in Elite Company

Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third triple-double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.

Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.

Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple-double.

Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).

Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.

Kymora Johnson became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club after scoring 33 points in an 89-69 win over Stanford (Feb. 23).

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon