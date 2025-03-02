Virginia to Close Regular Season at No. 8 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (15-14, 7-10 ACC) is set to travel to No. 8 North Carolina (25-5, 13-4 ACC) on Sunday (March 2). Tipoff from Carmichael Arena is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on The CW.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 991-563 (.638) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with UNC for the 95th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 35-59 in the all-time series with the Tar Heels.
- Virginia won the last meeting between the teams, an 81-66 victory after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half.
- The Cavaliers are 12-28 in the series when playing in Chapel Hill. UVA’s last road win over UNC was a 78-76 win on Jan. 11, 2001.
- UVA has suffered 16 consecutive road defeats to North Carolina.
- Each of Virginia’s last six wins in the series have come at home.
Last Time Out
- Behind a highly efficient night from Breona Hurd, the Virginia women’s basketball team topped SMU by a score of 63-51 on Thursday night (Feb. 27) at Moody Coliseum.
- Hurd led the Cavaliers with 16 points on the night, shooting an efficient 7-for-10 from the field while pulling down six rebounds. Lattimore (15 pts, 6 reb) and Paris Clark (13 pts, 7 reb) each scored in double figures while Kymora Johnson filled up the stat sheet once again, putting up 11 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Johnson in Elite Company
- Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third triple-double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.
- Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.
- Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple-double.
- Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).
- Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.
- Kymora Johnson became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club after scoring 33 points in an 89-69 win over Stanford (Feb. 23).
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will await their seeding in the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament which will be contested from March 5-9 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
- Games will air on ACC Network and ESPN.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).