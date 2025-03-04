Cuozzo, Henley Shine In 2-0 Win Over Longwood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (16-5) ran its win streak to 12 games on Tuesday (March 4), using an opportunistic offense to grab a 2-0 victory over Longwood (5-13) at Palmer Park. Virginia (16-5) ran its win streak to 12 games on Tuesday (March 4), using an opportunistic offense to grab a 2-0 victory over Longwood (5-13) at Palmer Park. HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia scored first in the pitcher’s duel, scratching out a run in the third inning on an error with two outs. With Kelly Ayer at second and Bella Cabral at first on back-to-back singles, MC Eaton came to the plate with two outs. She drove a ground ball to second and the runners took off with Ayer scoring from second as a throwing error allowed Eaton to reach.

The Cavaliers added to the lead in the sixth inning on a triple to right field from Kailyn Jones. Kelsey Hackett scored on the play after reaching on a single to left in the previous at bat. The lead made it 2-0 heading into the seventh and the Virginia pitchers locked things down from there.

Julia Cuozzo (3-0) picked up the win in relief, entering in the third and working 2.0 innings as the sophomore allowed one hit with two walks and four strikeouts. Savanah Henley picked up her first save of the season, striking out nine in 5.0 innings of work, starting the game and working 2.0 innings before returning to pitch the final 3.0 innings as the Hoos held the one-run lead.

Maggie Chapin (3-6) took the loss, allowing the two runs – one of them earned – on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia’s 12-game winning streak is the longest since the 2001 season when Virginia posted a win streak of 13 games, a win streak of 12 games and a win streak of 11 games on the way to a 52-win season.

• The shutout was the fifth of the season for the Cavaliers with all five coming in this 12-game win streak.

• Savanah Henley’s nine strikeouts ties her high as a Cavalier set earlier this season against No. 5 Texas A&M.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We love being at home and playing in our beautiful facility at Palmer Park. We just appreciate all the fans who have come out over the last few weekends and tonight. We came through when we needed to and put up that second run in the sixth to give us a little more comfort going into the seventh. Savanah (Henley) and Julia (Cuozzo) pitched a gem together. They did a great job working off each other and the matchups worked well. Coach Jamie Allred called a great game. We like some of the things we’re seeing from our offense and we’re moving forward and working to keep growing and keep getting better.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads out on the road to open ACC play at No. 17 Virginia Tech for a weekend series. The series is set to open at 6 p.m. on Friday (March 7) at the Tech Softball Stadium. Game two is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday and the finale is set for noon on Sunday.