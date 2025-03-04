Hoos Aiming to Extend Late-Season Run

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Twenty minutes are not enough. Thirty won’t do it, either. Virginia head women’s coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton says her basketball team must be ready to compete for the full 40 minutes every time it takes the court, especially in the postseason.

“It’s a game of runs and it’s an imperfect game,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Nothing’s going to be perfect, so we’ve just got to compete through it all. Especially when you get into a conference tournament where tomorrow’s not promised, you need to always compete for 40 minutes.”

That buy-in was evident Sunday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C., where Virginia rallied from 18 points down to defeat then-No. 8 North Carolina 78-75 in the regular-season finale.

“I would hope that we don’t have to keep fighting back, digging ourselves [out of] a hole a little bit, but I just was really proud of our resilience,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I thought we did a great job just sticking to the game plan and just staying together. We hit a lot of adversity in that game, but we had some growth moments too … So it was just really cool to see us get over that hump and be able to close out a game, and I think that’s a confidence-builder for us.”

The Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of such a comeback. In the first round of last year’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., No. 11 seed UVA led No. 14 seed Wake Forest by 15 with a minute left in the third quarter. The Demon Deacons rallied to win 58-55.

The Hoos are back at First Horizon Coliseum this week for what they hope will be a longer stay. “We’ve been trending in the right direction here lately,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

UVA won four of its final five regular-season games, including the last three, to earn the No. 10 seed in the ACC tournament. At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia (16-14) meets No. 15 seed Pitt (13-18). The winner will advance to take on No. 7 seed Cal (24-7) in the second round Thursday at 5 p.m.

This will be UVA’s second clash with Pitt in about two weeks. Led by sophomore point guard Kymora Johnson, who posted the third triple-double in program history, the Cavaliers defeated the Panthers 80-67 on Feb. 16 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and 6-foot-4 redshirt junior Latasha Lattimore scored a career-high 30 points. Those individual highlights aside, UVA’s victory was not particularly convincing.

“We won that game, but I thought there were areas we needed to clean up, especially defensively,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

Guard Mikayla Johnson scored 27 points for Pitt that day, and center Khadija Faye contributed 24 points and 13 rebounds.

“So those things we need to clean up a little bit, but I like the way that my team is playing,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think we’re very confident, and I think that we’re really hard to guard when we play confident.”