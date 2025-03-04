No. 10 Seed Virginia to Open Ally ACC Tournament Against Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 10th-seeded Virginia women’s basketball team (16-14, 8-10 ACC) is set to open its 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament against 15th-seeded Pittsburgh (13-18, 5-13 ACC) on Wednesday (March 5). Tipoff from First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.) is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

How to Watch

Every game of the first and second rounds of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ACC Network prior to Friday’s quarterfinals when ESPN2 and ACCN will split coverage. ESPN2 will broadcast both semifinal matchups on Saturday, while Sunday’s Championship final will be on ESPN. Tickets may be purchased at theacc.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

About the ACC Tournament

First Horizon Coliseum will play as host to the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 25th time in the last 26 years. This year’s tournament includes six teams in the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll and 10 teams in the top 50 of the latest NCAA NET rankings.

The tournament will feature 15 of the 18 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday, March 5. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, March 6, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7, semifinals on Saturday, March 8, and the championship game on Sunday, March 9, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Virginia In the ACC Tournament

Virginia is 37-43 all-time in the ACC Tournament including a 6-5 record in the first round.

UVA’s last win in the tournament was when the 12th seeded Cavaliers defeated No. 13 seed Boston College 77-61, in the first round of the 2019 tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The last time Virginia had a player on the All-ACC Tournament team was Monica Wright in 2010.

Virginia has won three ACC Tournaments (1990, 1992, 1993).

UVA is 5-2 in ACC Tournament games that required overtime.

For Openers

The Cavaliers are set to begin play in the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament against Pitt on Tuesday (March 4) at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN)

The Cavaliers are the No. 10 seed while Pitt is the No. 15 seed.

UVA has won four of its last five games including three road wins.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 992-563 (.638) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Pitt for the 16th time in series history. This marks the first meeting between the teams in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers are 8-7 in the all-time series with the Panthers.

Virginia won the regular-season meeting at Pitt 80-67.

Kymora Johnson made history in the regular-season meeting recording the program’s third-ever triple double (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast). She joins Dawn Staley as the second Cavalier to accomplish the feat.

Last Time Out

For the second-consecutive year the Cavaliers closed out the regular season with a top-10 win. Virginia overcame an 18-point deficit to upset No. 8 UNC 78-75 on Sunday (March 2) at Carmichael Arena. The win marked UVA’s first in Chapel Hill since the 2001 season.

Kymora Johnson came just one rebound shy of a triple-double as the sophomore guard accounted for 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and five steals. Latasha Lattimore led the team in scoring with 23 points while pulling down six rebounds. Paris Clark (17 pts) and Edessa Noyan (16 pts) rounded out a total of four Cavaliers in double-figures.

Virginia’s second-half comeback saw the team shoot 57 percent (16-28) from the floor while drilling 6-of-8 3-pointers. Carolina shot 45-percent (13-29) from the field and 18-percent (2-11) from 3-point range in the second half.

Johnson in Elite Company

Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third triple-double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.

Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.

Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple-double.

Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).

Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.

Kymora Johnson became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club after scoring 33 points in an 89-69 win over Stanford (Feb. 23).

2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

March 5-9, 2025

First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Syracuse vs. No. 12 Boston College, ACCN, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 10 Virginia, ACCN, 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 11 Stanford, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 California, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Louisville, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Gm 6 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Gm 7 vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.