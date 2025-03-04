No. 9 Virginia Slugs Past William & Mary in Midweek Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final tune-up before ACC play, the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (8-3) defeated William & Mary (4-8) by a score of 15-4 in seven innings at Disharoon Park on Tuesday (March 4).
The contest was highlighted a five-run second inning followed by a 10-run explosion in the third.
Eric Becker led all batters with a 3-for-3 day and four runs driven in. Henry Ford and Jacob Ference also shined with three hits and three RBIs each. In total, eight Cavaliers scored a run in the victory.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- UVA jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a quartet of doubles in the bottom of the second inning. Harrison Didawick started the double parade with a leadoff two-bagger to open the frame. Didawick moved up 90 feet on a bunt single from Ference before scoring two batters later on a James Nunnallee sacrifice fly.
- After Luke Hanson walked, Becker and Godbout collected back-to-back doubles to push the UVA advantage to 4-0. The final run of the inning came when Ford doubled home Godbout for the Cavaliers’ second five-run inning in as many games.
- William & Mary answered with a four-run frame of its own in the top of the third that was aided by a Virginia error in the frame.
- Ference jumpstarted the 10-run fourth for UVA with a home run to left center field. The homer was Ference’s first of the year.
- Following the Ference homer, Virginia sent 12 batters to the plate and scored nine runs, highlighted by a trio of two-run, two-out base knocks from Ford, Ference and Becker. The Cavaliers also walked twice with the bases loaded.
- The offensive explosion was followed up with shutout innings from Wes Arrington and Jack O’Connor
- In the later innings, the bullpen combo of Dean Kampschror, Alex Markus and Ryan Osinski held William & Mary in check by only surrendering a pair of base hits over the final two innings to secure the victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
- UVA will enter ACC play riding a 13-game home win streak that dates to the start of the Virginia Tech Series in 2024. The 13-game heater is the longest home win streak for Virginia since setting the program record with 23-straight during the 2023-24 season.
- The win also gives the Cavaliers 31-straight midweek wins at Disharoon Park.
- The 10-run third was the most runs scored by Virginia in an inning since also scoring 10 at Louisville on April 12, 2024. It was the most runs scored at home since UVA plated 10 against Longwood in 2023.
- Tuesday’s 15 runs are the most by the Cavaliers this season.
- UVA’s five doubles on the afternoon are also a season-best.
- Becker tied his career-high with four runs driven in.
- Arrington picked up the victory for the Cavaliers, his first in a Virginia uniform.
- O’Connor made his season debut on Tuesday in his first appearance since March 17, 2024 against Wake Forest.
- Godbout extended his on-base streak to 31 games with an RBI double in the second inning.
UP NEXT
Virginia will continue the homestand on Friday (March 7) when it opens ACC play by welcoming Boston College to Disharoon Park. The series opener is slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch. The middle game is slated for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday (March 8) followed by the finale on Sunday (March 10) at noon. All three games will be broadcast on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM/WINA.com)