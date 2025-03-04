No. 9 Virginia Slugs Past William & Mary in Midweek Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final tune-up before ACC play, the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (8-3) defeated William & Mary (4-8) by a score of 15-4 in seven innings at Disharoon Park on Tuesday (March 4).

The contest was highlighted a five-run second inning followed by a 10-run explosion in the third.

Eric Becker led all batters with a 3-for-3 day and four runs driven in. Henry Ford and Jacob Ference also shined with three hits and three RBIs each. In total, eight Cavaliers scored a run in the victory.