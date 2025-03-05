Cavaliers Top Pitt, Advance to Second Round of Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, Virginia won its opening game of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The 10th-seeded Cavaliers (17-14) used a 19-0 scoring run in the second quarter to take control and cruise past No. 15 seed Pitt (13-19) on their way to a 64-50 victory on Wednesday afternoon (March 5) at First Horizon Coliseum.

Kymora Johnson led the way pouring in 17 points while dishing out seven assists. Latasha Lattimore posted her 11th double-double of the season (12 pts, 11 ast) while adding six blocks and five steals on the day. Freshman forward Breona Hurd went for 15 points and seven rebounds, while Paris Clark put up 11 points and eight assists.

Led by a career-high six blocks from Lattimore, the Cavaliers combined to block 11 shots and match a season high as a team to go with eight steals.

Virginia shot 59 percent (16-27) from the floor in the second half and limited Pitt to 23 percent (14-60) for the game.

How It Happened

The Panthers took an early 12-5 lead, however, the Cavaliers scored nine consecutive points to end the quarter with a 14-12 advantage. Clark and McGhee combined for 10 of Virginia’s points in the quarter while Johnson assisted on three of UVA’s five field goals in the quarter.

The Cavaliers made it a 19-0 scoring the first 10 points of the second quarter. Johnson led the way for Virginia in the second, scoring nine of the team’s 12 points in the quarter. The Cavaliers led by as many as 12 in the frame but took a 26-22 lead into the half.

Virginia outscored the Panthers 22-14 in the third quarter as Clark, Johnson and Lattimore chipped in six points each. The Cavaliers shot 66 percent (8-12) from the floor in the third while holding Pitt to just 20 percent (3-15). UVA took a 48-36 lead into the final quarter.

Lattimore led the way in the fourth, scoring eight points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting as the Cavaliers outscored their opponents 16-14 in the final period.

From Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton:

“Very proud of our group. I thought it was a great team effort. That first game is about getting settled in the tournament and getting the jitters out. So, I was really happy to see us do that. Pitt did a good job of trying to junk the game up, changing defenses even in the middle of a possession and things like that so we just stayed poised. We had some really good performances and some key breakout games, but overall, as a team I am really proud of our effort.

With the Win…

Virginia wins its first game in the Ally ACC Tournament since a 77-61 victory over Boston College in 2019

The Cavaliers improve to 9-7 in the all-time series with Pittsburgh

Virginia has won five of its last six games

UVA records its first win in the ACC Tournament under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

The Cavaliers improve to 38-43 all-time in the ACC Tournament

Game Notes

Double figure scorers: Johnson (17), Hurd (15), Lattimore (12), Clark (11)

Lattimore recorded career highs with 5 steals and 6 blocks

Lattimore recorded her 11 th double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds

Virginia shot 80-percent from beyond the arc in the third quarter

The Cavaliers tied their season high of 11 blocks

Paris Clark tied her career high with three 3-pointers

The Cavaliers defense held Pitt’s All-ACC First Team Khadija Faye to shooting a season low 15 percent (3-19) from the field

The Hoos shot the ball 59 percent (16-27) from the field in the second half

The Cavaliers outrebounded Pitt 45-39

Virginia improves to 14-4 on the year when out rebounding its opponent

Lattimore jumps to tied 4 th all time for number of blocks in a single season with 69

The Cavaliers scored 28 points in the paint doubling the Panthers’ 14

Up Next:

The Cavaliers advance to the second round of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and will take on No. 7 seed California on Thursday (March 5). Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).