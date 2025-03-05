Hoos Ready for Next Challenge in Greensboro

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kymora Johnson was unsure how long it had been since the University of Virginia women’s basketball team won a game in the ACC tournament. Six years, the Cavaliers’ point guard was told.

“That’s crazy,” Johnson said.

That stretch of futility is now history. In the first round of this year’s ACC tournament, No. 10 seed UVA defeated No. 15 seed Pitt 64-50 on Wednesday at First Horizon Coliseum. Not since a 77-61 victory over Boston College in 2019 had the Wahoos celebrated a win in this tournament.

“It means a lot,” said Johnson, a first-team All-ACC selection. “It’s part of the process of getting this place back to where it’s been.”

A year ago, Virginia built a 15-point lead late in the third quarter of its first-round game with Wake Forest, only to end up losing 58-55. To finally break through “is huge,” sophomore wing Olivia McGhee said. “I feel like the first-game jitters are out.”

Now comes a rematch with Cal. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Hoos (17-14) take on the seventh-seeded Golden Bears (24-7), with the winner advancing to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

When the teams met Feb. 20 at John Paul Jones Arena, Cal edged Virginia 76-70.

“We did a lot of things wrong in that game, but we did compete,” UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said Wednesday evening. “So we understand there’s room to grow.”

Four days before hosting Cal at JPJ, Virginia played at Pitt. The Hoos won that game 80-67, with Johnson recording the third triple-double in program history. She wasn’t quite as productive Wednesday, but the 5-foot-7 sophomore still finished with 17 points and seven assists—both game highs—as well as three rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.

Johnson wasn’t the Hoos’ only standout in their fourth straight victory. Latasha Lattimore, a 6-foot-4 redshirt junior, posted her 11th double-double of the season—this time with 12 points and 11 rebounds—and finished with career highs in blocks (six) and steals (five).

Freshman wing Breona Hurd came off the bench to score 15 points (on 6-for-9 shooting) and grab seven rebounds, and junior guard Paris Clark added 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Very proud of our group,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who’s in her third year at Virginia. “I thought it was a great team effort. That first game is always about getting settled in the tournament, getting the jitters out, so I was really happy to see us do that.”