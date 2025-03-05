Kymora Johnson Named All-ACC First Team Selection

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. — Virginia second year guard Kymora Johnson has been named an All-ACC First Team selection following a vote by the league’s head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel, the conference office announced Tuesday (March 4).

Johnson is the first UVA player to earn All-ACC First Team honors as a sophomore since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001. She is one of just four underclassmen to be named to the team this season.

She currently leads the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games, Johnson is averaging 17.3 points per game which ranks sixth since league play concluded. Johnson has led UVA in scoring in 18 games this season, nine of which were against ACC opponents. In Virginia’s final home game of the regular season, Johnson dropped a season-high 33 points to become the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club.

Johnson currently leads the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and is the only player in the league averaging at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averages 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play. Johnson made Virginia history when she recorded the program’s third triple-double (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt. She joins Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat.

Johnson was an All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Freshman selection last season.

Up next, Johnson and the 10th– seeded Cavaliers (16-14, 8-10 ACC) take on No. 15 seed Pitt (13-18, 5-13 ACC) in the first round of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday (March 5). Tipoff from First Horizon Coliseum is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

2024-25 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Rookie of the Year: Toby Fournier, F, Duke

Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State

Sixth Player of the Year: Dani Carnegie, Fr., G, Georgia Tech

Most Improved Player: Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State

All-ACC First Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame – 2257

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State – 2173

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame – 1949

Aziaha James, NC State – 1902

Makayla Timpson, Florida State – 1729

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame – 1398

Kymora Johnson, Virginia – 1339

Saniya Rivers, NC State – 1316

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina – 1010

Khadija Faye, Pitt – 973

Zoe Brooks, NC State – 968

Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech – 965

Toby Fournier, Duke – 916

Jayda Curry, Louisville – 881

O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State – 878

All-ACC Second Team

Haley Cavinder, Miami – 834

Ioanna Krimili, California – 711

Ashlon Jackson, Duke – 657

Liatu King, Notre Dame – 649

Maria Gakdeng, North Carolina – 623

Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech – 611

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina – 585

Nunu Agara, Stanford – 550

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville – 456

Nya Robertson, SMU – 427

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame – 484

Makayla Timpson, Florida State – 368

Saniya Rivers, NC State – 226

Jadyn Donovan, Duke – 161

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina – 123

Sonia Citron, Notre Dame – 109

All-Freshman Team

Toby Fournier, Duke – 520

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville – 410

Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech – 380

Tilda Trygger, NC State – 164

Lanie Grant, North Carolina – 116

Kate Koval, Notre Dame – 103

ACC Most Improved

Zoe Brooks, NC State – 124

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina – 114

Khadija Faye, Pitt – 96

ACC Sixth Player

Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech – 372

Oluchi Okananwa, Duke – 324

Tess Heal, Stanford – 52

ACC Coach of the Year

Wes Moore, NC State – 306

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame – 184

Charmin Smith, California – 99