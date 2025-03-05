Kymora Johnson Named All-ACC First Team Selection

𝙆𝙮𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣. 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝘾𝘾 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 💫#GoHoos 🔸⚔️🔹 #GNSL pic.twitter.com/ssI7uo7v1o
— Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) March 4, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. — Virginia second year guard Kymora Johnson has been named an All-ACC First Team selection following a vote by the league’s head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel, the conference office announced Tuesday (March 4).
Johnson is the first UVA player to earn All-ACC First Team honors as a sophomore since Schuye LaRue did so in 2001. She is one of just four underclassmen to be named to the team this season.
She currently leads the Cavaliers in scoring both overall and in conference play. In league games, Johnson is averaging 17.3 points per game which ranks sixth since league play concluded. Johnson has led UVA in scoring in 18 games this season, nine of which were against ACC opponents. In Virginia’s final home game of the regular season, Johnson dropped a season-high 33 points to become the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club.
Johnson currently leads the ACC with 6.5 assists per game in conference play and is the only player in the league averaging at least 17.0 points and 6 assists in league games. She also averages 5.6 rebounds per game in conference play. Johnson made Virginia history when she recorded the program’s third triple-double (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) in a win over Pitt. She joins Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat.
Johnson was an All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Freshman selection last season.
Up next, Johnson and the 10th– seeded Cavaliers (16-14, 8-10 ACC) take on No. 15 seed Pitt (13-18, 5-13 ACC) in the first round of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday (March 5). Tipoff from First Horizon Coliseum is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.
2024-25 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Defensive Player of the Year: Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Rookie of the Year: Toby Fournier, F, Duke
Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State
Sixth Player of the Year: Dani Carnegie, Fr., G, Georgia Tech
Most Improved Player: Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State
All-ACC First Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame – 2257
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State – 2173
Olivia Miles, Notre Dame – 1949
Aziaha James, NC State – 1902
Makayla Timpson, Florida State – 1729
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame – 1398
Kymora Johnson, Virginia – 1339
Saniya Rivers, NC State – 1316
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina – 1010
Khadija Faye, Pitt – 973
Zoe Brooks, NC State – 968
Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech – 965
Toby Fournier, Duke – 916
Jayda Curry, Louisville – 881
O’Mariah Gordon, Florida State – 878
All-ACC Second Team
Haley Cavinder, Miami – 834
Ioanna Krimili, California – 711
Ashlon Jackson, Duke – 657
Liatu King, Notre Dame – 649
Maria Gakdeng, North Carolina – 623
Tonie Morgan, Georgia Tech – 611
Reniya Kelly, North Carolina – 585
Nunu Agara, Stanford – 550
Tajianna Roberts, Louisville – 456
Nya Robertson, SMU – 427
All-Defensive Team
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame – 484
Makayla Timpson, Florida State – 368
Saniya Rivers, NC State – 226
Jadyn Donovan, Duke – 161
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina – 123
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame – 109
All-Freshman Team
Toby Fournier, Duke – 520
Tajianna Roberts, Louisville – 410
Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech – 380
Tilda Trygger, NC State – 164
Lanie Grant, North Carolina – 116
Kate Koval, Notre Dame – 103
ACC Most Improved
Zoe Brooks, NC State – 124
Reniya Kelly, North Carolina – 114
Khadija Faye, Pitt – 96
ACC Sixth Player
Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech – 372
Oluchi Okananwa, Duke – 324
Tess Heal, Stanford – 52
ACC Coach of the Year
Wes Moore, NC State – 306
Niele Ivey, Notre Dame – 184
Charmin Smith, California – 99