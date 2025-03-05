No. 9 Virginia’s Weekend Finale Against Boston College Moved to Noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The start time of Sunday’s (March 9) series finale between No. 9 Virginia and Boston College has been moved to noon.

TICKET INFO

All tickets issued will be valid for the new date and time. Fans that cannot make the new date/time can contact the UVA ticket office prior to the rescheduled game to exchange for a future game. Ticket exchanges will not be provided after a rescheduled game has been completed.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive text alerts regarding any UVA baseball home schedule changes text “Baseball” to 434-290-0712 or sign up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/232574237515154. Standard message and data rates may apply.