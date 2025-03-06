No. 10 Seed Virginia Faces California in Second Round of Ally ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The 10th-seeded Virginia women’s basketball team (17-14) is set to face off against 7th-seeded California (24-7) in the second round of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday (March 6). Tipoff from First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.) is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

How to Watch

Every game of the first and second rounds of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ACC Network prior to Friday’s quarterfinals when ESPN2 and ACCN will split coverage. ESPN2 will broadcast both semifinal matchups on Saturday, while Sunday’s Championship final will be on ESPN. Tickets may be purchased at theacc.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

About the ACC Tournament

First Horizon Coliseum will play as host to the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 25th time in the last 26 years. This year’s tournament includes six teams in the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll and 10 teams in the top 50 of the latest NCAA NET rankings.

The tournament will feature 15 of the 18 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday, March 5. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, March 6, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, March 7, semifinals on Saturday, March 8, and the championship game on Sunday, March 9, at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Virginia In the ACC Tournament

Virginia is 38-43 all-time in the ACC Tournament

The Cavaliers have not won two games in an ACC Tournament since 1994 when they defeated Maryland 63-45 on their way to the ACC Championship game.

UVA’s first round win against Pitt (March 5) was its first ACC Tournament win since the 12th seeded Cavaliers defeated No. 13 seed Boston College 77-61, in the first round of the 2019 tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The last time Virginia had a player on the All-ACC Tournament team was Monica Wright in 2010.

Virginia has won three ACC Tournaments (1990, 1992, 1993).

UVA is 5-2 in ACC Tournament games that required overtime.

For Openers

The Cavaliers advance to the second round of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament to face Cal on Thursday (March 6) at 5 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN)

The Cavaliers are the No. 10 seed while Cal is the No. 7 seed.

UVA has won five of its last six games including three road wins.

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 993-563 (.638) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Cal for the 7th time in series history. This marks the first meeting between the teams in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers are 3-3 in the all-time series with the Golden Bears.

Cal won the regular-season meeting handing UVA a 76-70 defeat at John Paul Jones Arena.

Last Time Out

For the first time since 2019, the Virginia women’s basketball won its opening game of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The 10th-seeded Cavaliers (17-14) used a 19-0 scoring run in the second quarter to take control and cruise past No. 15 seed Pitt (13-19) on their way to a 64-50 victory on Wednesday afternoon (March 5) at First Horizon Coliseum.

Kymora Johnson led the way pouring in 17 points while dishing out seven assists. Latasha Lattimore posted her 11th double-double of the season (12 pts, 11 ast) while adding six blocks and five steals on the day. Freshman forward Breona Hurd went for 15 points, and seven rebounds while Paris Clark put up 11 points and eight assists.

Johnson in Elite Company

Kymora Johnson entered an exclusive club, recording just the third triple-double in program history in an 80-67 win over Pitt (Feb. 16) and the first at UVA since 1991.

Johnson totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the performance.

Johnson is one of just two Cavaliers in the history of the program to record a triple-double.

Dawn Staley first accomplished the feat against NC State (24 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast; 1/12/91) and did it again just over a month later once again against NC State (23 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast; 2/23/91).

Across both men’s and women’s programs at UVA, Johnson becomes the fourth Cavalier to accomplish the feat, joining Staley, Ralph Sampson and Bill Miller.

Kymora Johnson became the 37th Cavalier to join the 1,000-point club after scoring 33 points in an 89-69 win over Stanford (Feb. 23).

2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

March 5-9, 2025

First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Syracuse (70) vs. No. 12 Boston College (76)

Game 2: No. 15 Pitt (50) vs. No. 10 Virginia (64)

Game 3: No. 14 Clemson (63) vs. No. 11 Stanford (46)

Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)

Game 4: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 5 North Carolina, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 7 California, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 6 Louisville, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Gm 6 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Gm 7 vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.