No. 9 Virginia Opens ACC Play At Home Against Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia baseball team (8-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to host Boston College (4-5, 0-0 ACC) for the opening weekend of ACC play beginning Friday (March 7) at Disharoon Park. The series opener is slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Friday – 4 p.m.

Boston College: Kyle Kipp (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 5.1 IP, 3 BB 7 SO)

Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (1-0, 2.63 ERA, 13.2 IP, 3 BB, 21 SO)

Saturday – 1 p.m.

Boston College: LHP Tyler Mudd (0-1, 6.17 ERA, 11.2 IP, 8 BB, 11 SO)

Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (2-0, 2.12 ERA, 17 IP, 3 BB, 25 SO)

Sunday – Noon

Boston College: TBA

Virginia: TBA

GAME PROMOTIONS: Boston College

Friday, March 7: It’s UVA Employee Appreciation Day. UVA Employees can attend the game using a discounted ticket offer sent via email. Employees can reach out to the UVA Athletics ticket office to learn more.

Saturday, March 8: Little League Day. The Virginia Baseball program has invited several local Little League teams out to enjoy their Saturday at the Dish with special experiences.

Sunday, March 9: Youth Day presented by Flow returns complete with inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, bubbles, and post-game kids running of the bases along with autographs with the team. The second of six sets of 2025 Virginia Baseball trading cards will be given out to the first 500 fans, at the marketing table.

LEADING OFF

Virginia enters conference play riding a 13-game home winning streak that dates back to the start of the Virginia Tech series in 2024. The 13-game heater is the longest home win streak for UVA since setting the program record with 23-straight during the 2023-24 seasons. Nationally, the streak is the third longest streak in the country behind ACC foes Florida State (16) and North Carolina (14).

In the O’Connor era, UVA has opened ACC play at home four previous times (2020, 2019, 2013, 2012). The Cavaliers have won the ACC opener weekend series on three of those occasions.

AGAINST THE EAGLES

In a series that only dates back to 2006, the Cavaliers and Eagles have played a total of 36 times. UVA leads the all-time series with a record of 28-8.

The Cavaliers took two of three from Boston College during the 2024 series and have won nine of the last 11 meetings dating back to 2018.

In the all-time series, Virginia is 17-1 against BC at home with the lone loss coming in 2018.

In the 2024 series, Virginia dropped the series opener by a score of 8-2 at Fenway Park before rallying to take the series with a 4-3 victory in game two and 4-0 win in game three.

RANKING THE HOOS

The Virginia pitching and defense have shined over the opening 11 games of the season. UVA’s arms enter ACC play against Boston College, ranked sixth nationally and second in the ACC with an ERA of 2.56. The staff’s strikeouts-per-nine of 11.6 ranks 13th in the country. Behind the pitching, Virginia defenders are fielding at a .985 clip, which ranks first in the ACC and 14th nationally.

Individually, freshman phenom Tomas Valincius ranks 22nd nationally and fourth in the ACC with 25 strikeouts over his first three starts of the season. Valincius also leads all freshmen across the country in strikeouts. In the back end of the bullpen, Ryan Osinski’s two saves place him 39th nationally and sixth in the league. In the batter’s box, the duo of Eric Becker and Henry Ford are averaging 1.55 hits per game, which is 11th best in the conference.

ON THE MOUND

Jay Woolfolk will get the ball to open ACC play. The righthander has fanned a combined 24 batters in his last three starts at Disharoon Park, dating back to the 2024 Charlottesville Regional against Mississippi State.

On the back end of the bullpen, the Cavaliers have turned to Ryan Osinski to close out games. Osinski leads the team in saves with two and is tied for 39th nationally. His save against Minnesota was his first since 2023 when he was pitching for Bucknell.

NOTING THE HOMESTAND

Since the start of the homestand, the Virginia offense is averaging just over 11 (11.2) runs per game on nearly 14 (13.8) hits per game while outscoring opponents 56-15.

During the same span, UVA is averaging 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a total of 57.

To secure the weekend sweep of Dartmouth, the freshman quartet of James Nunnallee, Chone James, Adien Harris and Jackson Sirois combined for seven hits, seven RBIs and four runs scored in the 13-3 victory on Sunday.

UVA’s 10-run third inning against William & Mary was the most runs scored at home in an inning since Virginia plated 10 against Longwood in 2023.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE