ACC Tourney Serves as Learning Experience for Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In 2022-23, its first season under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the University of Virginia women’s basketball team won 15 games. The Cavaliers recorded 16 victories in 2023-24, and they’re at 17 this season.

UVA figures to get an opportunity to win more games before the season ends, but that won’t be in the ACC tournament. No. 7 seed California eliminated No. 10 seed Virginia 75-58 in a second-round game Thursday night at the First Horizon Coliseum.

“There was a lot of self-inflicted things I think we could have corrected,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “and we really didn’t start being urgent and competing until probably the last 15 minutes of the game. By then we were in a pretty big hole.”

Cal (25-7) won the teams’ regular-season meeting too, but that game, played late last month at John Paul Jones Arena, was much closer. The Golden Bears raced out to a 9-0 lead Thursday night “and then kind of never looked back,” head coach Charmin Smith said.

Virginia (17-15) trailed 24-13 after one quarter, 41-25 at the half, and 62-39 after three quarters. In the final period, the Cavaliers rallied and cut their deficit to 13 on a Kymora Johnson 3-pointer, and they missed two shots that would have made it an 11-point game.

“We say it all the time: You never know what can happen,” said Johnson, who finished with a game-high 18 points. “It’s March, anything can happen. I didn’t even realize it was that close of a game, but just fighting until the end, that’s all we could do as a team.”

The Hoos were shorthanded for most of the game. Fifty-one seconds into the second quarter, with the score 26-13, Latasha Lattimore fell and hit her head on the floor, and then a Cal player landed on her. After an extended stoppage during which UVA’s medical staff attended to her, Lattimore was helped off the court to the locker room. She didn’t return to the bench, and the Bears stretched their lead to 26 early in the third quarter.

“We closed the gap a couple times a little bit,” sophomore forward Edessa Noyan said, “but it was just too hard to get back, because they got too many second chance points. And with Tash being out, that hurt us.”

The 6-foot-4 Lattimore averages 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game, and without her the Hoos lacked a low-post threat.

“We need Tash,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She does a lot for us on the court.”

At Virginia’s postgame press conference, Agugua-Hamilton had no update on Lattimore’s status but said, “I think she’s OK.”