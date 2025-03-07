No. 9 Virginia Falls in ACC Opener to Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia baseball team (8-4, 0-1 ACC) dropped a 7-4 decision to Boston College (5-5, 1-0 ACC) on Friday night (March 7) at Disharoon Park in its ACC opener.

Boston College trailed 4-1 entering the sixth inning before plating the final six runs of the contest, including a five-run top of the eighth.

Virginia starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk continued his impressive run of home starts by only surrendering one earned run over the 5.1 innings pitched. The righthander also collected four strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.

At the plate, Chris Arroyo led all batters with a 3-for-5 day and run driven in. Eric Becker also had two hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his second long ball of the season.