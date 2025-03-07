No. 9 Virginia Falls in ACC Opener to Boston College

Arroyo ties the game with an RBI Triple 🏎️
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/mVy4W32Tua
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 7, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia baseball team (8-4, 0-1 ACC) dropped a 7-4 decision to Boston College (5-5, 1-0 ACC) on Friday night (March 7) at Disharoon Park in its ACC opener.
Boston College trailed 4-1 entering the sixth inning before plating the final six runs of the contest, including a five-run top of the eighth.
Virginia starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk continued his impressive run of home starts by only surrendering one earned run over the 5.1 innings pitched. The righthander also collected four strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.
At the plate, Chris Arroyo led all batters with a 3-for-5 day and run driven in. Eric Becker also had two hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his second long ball of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Boston College got on the board first with a two-out RBI single in the second inning off the bat of Jack Toomey.
- The Cavaliers answered in the third when Henry Godbout led off the frame with a leadoff single. Godbout later scored on Arroyo’s first triple of his career. One batter later, Virginia took the lead one batter on a Henry Ford RBI groundout that plated Arroyo.
- A Becker two-run blast off the batter’s eye in centerfield put the Cavaliers out front at 4-1 after four innings. The dinger was Becker’s second in the last three games.
BECKER 💣
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ToMnSauwLs
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 7, 2025
- In relief of Woolfolk, Matt Lanzendorfer struck out the first five Eagles that he faced before allowing the game-tying two-run home run from BC’s Josiah Ragsdale in the top of the eighth.
- Boston College tacked three more runs in the frame with back-to-back RBI singles through the UVA infield.
- Arroyo’s third hit of the evening came in the bottom of the ninth with two outs before a flyout to center sealed the series-opening win for Boston College.
ADDITIONAL STATS
- The defeat snaps Virginia’s 13-game home winning streak that dated back to the start of the Virginia Tech series in 2024. The 13-game streak was the longest for UVA since setting the program record with 23-straight home wins during the 2023-24 seasons
- Over this last four starts at Disharoon Park, Woolfolk only allowed seven earned runs in 25.2 innings pitched with 28 total strikeouts.
- Godbout extended this on-base streak to 32 games with a single in the third inning.
- Adian Teel joins Godbout as the only two Cavaliers to each base safety in all 12 games this season.
- Henry Ford extended his team-high hitting streak to 10 games with a single up the middle in the first inning.
- Arroyo tallied his team-leading fourth multi-RBI game on Friday.
UP NEXT
Virginia will look to even the series on Saturday (March 8) with the middle game of a three-game set. Lefty Tomas Valincius (2-0) is set to start on the mound on the Cavaliers against Boston College’s lefthander Tyler Mudd (0-1). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).