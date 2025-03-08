No. 9 Cavaliers Outslug Boston College to Even Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In a game that saw 38 combined runs on 35 hits, the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (9-4, 1-1 ACC) outlasted Boston College (5-6, 1-1 ACC) 22-16 on Saturday afternoon (March 8) at Disharoon Park.

Paced by a career day from Henry Godbout, the Cavaliers plated a season-best 22 runs on a season-high 20 hits to even the three-game ACC series.

Godbout went 4-for-5 with four runs driven in while scoring five times himself on the afternoon. Not to be outdone, Chris Arroyo had his best day in a UVA uniform by going 5-for-5 with six RBIs and four runs scored.