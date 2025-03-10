Coach Mox Radio Show Returns Monday, March 10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athletes, returns tonight (March 10). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA and feature Taylor Lauterbach.
Tuesday’s show will be held at Starr Hill at the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s Premier Food Hall (946 Grady Ave).
Parking is located adjacent to the Market and is free to all Dairy Market visitors.
The Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott radio program with Virginia head football coach coach, Tony Elliott, hosted by former Cavalier Ahmad Hawkins, follows from 7-8 p.m.
See the schedule below for the airdates and follow along on Twitter for weekly reminders and announcements of the scheduled guests.
2025 Coach Mox Radio Show (all shows start at 6 p.m.)
|Date
|Location
|Featured Player
|Monday, Jan. 6
|Milkman’s Bar
|Latasha Lattimore
|Monday, Jan. 13
|Milkman’s Bar
|Edessa Noyan
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Milkman’s Bar
|Breona Hurd
|Monday, Jan. 27
|Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
|RyLee Grays
|Tuesday, Feb. 4
|Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
|Kamryn Kitchen
|Monday, Feb. 10
|Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
|Jillian Brown
|Monday, Feb. 24
|Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
|Paris Clark
|Monday, March 3
|Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
|None
|Monday, March 10
|Starr Hill (Charlottesville)
|Taylor Lauterbach
More on Dairy Market
Dairy Market is the premier food, beverage & retail hall in the heart of Charlottesville, Va. With 16 diverse vendors, weekly events, and a family-friendly space, there’s something for everyone at the Market. For more information on Dairy Market, visit www.dairymarketcville.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.