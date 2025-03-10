No. 23 Virginia Travels to Fredericksburg for Midweek Contest Against Maryland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (9-5) will open a four-game road trip on Tuesday (March 11) against former ACC foe Maryland (8-7) in Fredericksburg, Va. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 5:35 p.m.

Maryland: RHP Jake Yeager (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 6 BB, 9 SO)

Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 SO)

LEADING OFF

Tuesday’s contest will feature the second professional baseball stadium that the Cavaliers will play in this season. UVA played the Round Rock Classic at the Dell Diamond (Round Rock Express). Virginia is also slated to compete at The Diamond (Richmond Flying Squirrels) and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Durham Bulls) during the 2025 season.

UVA finished the eight-game homestand with a record of 6-2, which was highlighted by a 22-run outburst by the Cavaliers in the Saturday game of the ACC opening series against Boston College.

AGAINST THE TERRIPANS

In a series that dates to 1899, the Cavaliers and Terrapins have played a total of 193 times. UVA leads the all-time series with a record of 112-8-1.

The longtime ACC foes have not met on the baseball diamond since UVA eliminated Maryland in the 2015 Charlottesville Super Regional en route to the program’s first national championship. Virginia also defeated Maryland in the 2014 Charlottesville Super Regional to advance to Omaha.

In the last regular season meeting, Virginia took two of three from Maryland to open ACC play back in 2013.

NOTING THE HOMESTAND

Entering the road trip, UVA’s arms ranked 33rd nationally and fourth in the ACC with an ERA of 3.52. The staff’s strikeouts-per-nine of 10.9 ranks 24th in the country. Offensively, the bats came alive during the homestand resulting in the Cavaliers jumping to 43rd nationally in team batting average while hitting at a .312 clip.

Individually, freshman phenom Tomas Valincius ranks 48th nationally and ninth in the ACC with 28 strikeouts over his first four starts of the season. Valincius also ranks third among all freshmen across the country in strikeouts. In the back end of the bullpen, Ryan Osinski’s two saves place him 57th nationally and sixth in the league. In the batter’s box, Henry Ford is averaging 1.64 hits per game, which is fifth best in the conference. Eric Becker’s 1.57 hits per game ranks him 10th in the league. Not to be outdone, Henry Godbout is proving to be one of the hardest to strikeout, with a K rate of 14.3 to rank 48th nationally and third in the ACC.

