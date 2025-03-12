No. 23 Cavaliers Walk-Off Maryland in Fredericksburg

Hoos love a walk off! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/2kaN3FZGIH
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (10-5) prevailed on Tuesday night (March 11) over the Maryland Terrapins (8-8) when Henry Godbout rushed home from third in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Maryland wild pitch to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 walk-off win at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Eric Becker paced the Virginia offense on Tuesday by going 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the sixth that put UVA out front at 4-3. Ryan Osinski picked up the win for the Hoos after pitching the ninth inning.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After two scoreless frames to open the contest, Maryland got on the board first in the top of the third with an RBI triple from Elijah Lambros that put the Terrapins up 1-0.
- UVA had runners on the corners in the bottom of the fourth when James Nunnallee was caught in a rundown trying to steal second. The rundown went long enough to allow Harrison Didawick to scamper home and tie the game.
- The 1-1 tie held until the sixth inning when Maryland plated a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single to left to take a 3-1 advantage.
- Virginia answered right back in the home half of the inning when Aidan Teel scored on a Maryland Error. Later in the frame, Becker singled home Trey Wells and Didawick to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game at 4-3.
- In the eighth, Nunnallee worked a two-out walk that brought Luke Hanson, who had entered the game as a defensive replacement one inning earlier, to the plate. On the first pitch that Hanson saw of the night, he crushed a no-doubt home run to left for his first homer of the season. The two-run blast extended the Cavalier advantage to 6-3 heading into the ninth.
- In the ninth, Maryland rallied to tie the game with an RBI double, an RBI ground out and passed ball that plated the tying run at 6-6.
- Godbout opened the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff single and made his way to third thanks to productive outs from Chris Arroyo and Henry Ford. Teel kept the inning alive with a two-out walk before Maryland’s pitcher threw a wild pitch to Didawick, allowing Godbout to score from third and secure victory for Virginia.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- The walk-off win was Virginia’s first of the season and the first since the Cavaliers walked off Mississippi State during the 2024 Charlottesville Regional.
- With the win, UVA improves to 113-80-1 all-time against Maryland and now has won five-straight contests against the Terrapins dating back to the 2014 Charlottesville Super Regional.
- Bradley Hodges got the start on the mound for the Cavaliers, his first since March 22, 2023.
- Godbout extended this on-base streak to 35 games with a walk in the third inning.
- Teel also extended his on-base streak and has reached safely in every game this season.
- Ford pushed his team-best hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the first inning.
- Becker will enter the Cal series riding a 10-game hit streak after a fifth inning double.
UP NEXT
Virginia will continue its four-game road stint on Friday (March 14) when it heads west for a weekend series at Cal. The series opener against the Golden Bears is set for 9 p.m. ET. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. start on Saturday (March 15) followed by the finale on Sunday (March 16) at 4 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).