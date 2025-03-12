No. 23 Cavaliers Walk-Off Maryland in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia baseball team (10-5) prevailed on Tuesday night (March 11) over the Maryland Terrapins (8-8) when Henry Godbout rushed home from third in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Maryland wild pitch to give the Cavaliers a 7-6 walk-off win at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Eric Becker paced the Virginia offense on Tuesday by going 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the sixth that put UVA out front at 4-3. Ryan Osinski picked up the win for the Hoos after pitching the ninth inning.