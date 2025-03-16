No. 23 Virginia Rides Nine-Run Second to Series Win Over Cal

.@Henrygodbout's first homer is a grand one 😏
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/d0wq7NipVu
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 16, 2025
BERKELEY, Calif. – In the finale of a four-game road swing, No. 23 Virginia (12-6, 3-3 ACC) won the rubber game, 11-5 over Cal (9-10, 2-4) to take the series at Stu Gordon Stadium on Sunday (March 16).
All nine batters in the Virginia starting lineup recorded a hit without striking out, the Cavalier offense exploded for nine runs in the second inning that was propelled by a Henry Godbout grand slam.
Godbout tied his career-high with four RBIs while the UVA duo of Aidan Teel and Chone James each went 2-for-4 with a run driven in.
On the mound, Evan Blanco picked up his first win of the season after surrendering two earned in five innings of work with four strikeouts.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- For the third time on the weekend, Cal struck first. The Bears opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI double down the line.
- Cal’s lead didn’t last long as Henry Ford hit a leadoff solo home run in the top of the second. The homer was Ford’s second of the season and second in as many days.
That's two in two days and @_henryford_9 is getting 🔥
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/8wCD14aESX
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 16, 2025
- Following the Ford homer, UVA strung together three-straight two-out hits that included a Teel double down the line in right that put UVA up 3-1.
- A Cal wild pitch and error extended the Virginia lead to 5-1 before a Chris Arroyo single and a Ford walk loaded the bases for Godbout.
- Down to the final strike of the inning, Godbout turned on a 1-2 pitch and deposited it well beyond the wall in left field for his first home run of the season. The grand slam extended the Virginia advantage to 9-1.
- After UVA’s big inning, Blanco sat down the Bears in order.
- Virginia tacked on another run in the top of the third when Walker Buchanan swatted the first home run of his collegiate career to left field.
.@WalkerBuchanan7 goes DEEP 🚀
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/wUHLdHwvl5
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 16, 2025
- Cal made it a 10-3 contest in the bottom of the fourth when scoring on a Virginia error and an RBI single.
- The final Virginia run came in the top of the seventh when Ford scored on a James Nunnallee ground out that made it an 11-3.
- The Bears answered the Nunnallee RBI groundout by plating a pair of runs to make it an 11-5 game heading to the final two innings.
- In relief for the Hoos, Jack O’Connor closed out the game by tossing 2.1 innings of one-hit, shutout ball.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Teel extended his on-base streak to 18 games with his RBI double in the second inning.
- Godbout made the first start of this career at third base.
- Sunday’s win was UVA’s seventh come-from-behind of the season and second of the series.
- The nine-run second was the seventh inning this season where Virginia has scored five or more runs in a frame and the fourth with eight or more scored.
- Godbout’s grand slam was the second hit by a Cavalier this season.
- Ford has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.
- With the series win, Virginia improves to 4-1 all-time against Cal.
UP NEXT
Virginia will return to Disharoon Park on Wednesday (March 19) to host Richmond, the beginning of a four-game home stint. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. and the contest will be broadcast on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).