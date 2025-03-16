No. 23 Virginia Rides Nine-Run Second to Series Win Over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – In the finale of a four-game road swing, No. 23 Virginia (12-6, 3-3 ACC) won the rubber game, 11-5 over Cal (9-10, 2-4) to take the series at Stu Gordon Stadium on Sunday (March 16).

All nine batters in the Virginia starting lineup recorded a hit without striking out, the Cavalier offense exploded for nine runs in the second inning that was propelled by a Henry Godbout grand slam.

Godbout tied his career-high with four RBIs while the UVA duo of Aidan Teel and Chone James each went 2-for-4 with a run driven in.

On the mound, Evan Blanco picked up his first win of the season after surrendering two earned in five innings of work with four strikeouts.